 Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more

Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more

Waiting for Google’s annual developers conference? Here’s how you can livestream the Google I/O 2024 online on May 14.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 12 2024, 07:30 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more
icon View all Images
Know when and where you can watch Google I/O 2024. (Google)

Google's annual developers conference, the Google I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14. The event is taking place in Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. During the event, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will be delivering the keynote about its latest plans and developments for Android and AI. If you also want to catch the event to know what will be announced, check how you can stream the entire event live from several platforms.

When and where to watch Google I/O 2024

The Google I/O 2024 will be live on May 14, at 10:30 PM IST. You can stream the event online on the X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube accounts. Additionally, it will also be available on Google's hub page. Therefore, you will not be able to miss all the crucial updates which will be addressed by Alphabet's CEO. Check out major announcements that will take place during the annual developers conference.

Google I/O 2024: Expected updates and announcements

The conference is expected to be highly focused on the mobile operating system, Android 15. Several new features of the OS were spotted by tipsters such as the Privacy Sandbox feature, partial screen recording, satellite connectivity, in-app camera controls, power efficiency mode, new AI features, and much more. Additionally, it is also expected that Android 15 may bring some design changes to the status bar. Pichai may also make announcements around generative artificial intelligence (AI) including its AI chatbot, Gemini.

 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
IQOO 9T 5G
  • Alpha
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹45,799
Check details
5% OFF
Google Pixel 7A
  • Charcoal
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹41,990₹43,999
Buy now
OnePlus 12R
  • Iron Gray
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy now
OnePlus 10T
  • Jade Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹38,990
Check details
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

On the other hand, it was expected that Google may launch Pixel 8a smartphones during the event. However, it released a surprise launch on May 7. Therefore, it may or may not get some progress on the new generation of Pixel Fold smartphones.

These are some of the expected announcements, but take it with a grain of salt as it is based on leaks and rumours. All the official announcements will be made during the event which will be live streamed online on May 14.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 07:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks the worst solar storm in history to hit earth soon; facts are shocking this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call apple ipad 2024 event: 6 big announcements and one more thing you may have missed wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this solar storm almost killed all passengers on a qantas plane; check terrifying truth get netflix, amazon prime, disney + hotstar and jio tv for free! just do this
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 11: Get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 11: Best ways to use smoke grenades smartly, avoid elimination
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Microsoft Xbox game store for Android and iOS launches in July with Candy Crush and Minecraft
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Win exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 10: Win exclusive rewards like diamonds, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features
Telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets