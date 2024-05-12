Google I/O 2024: Know when and where to watch event online, what is expected, more

Google's annual developers conference, the Google I/O 2024 is scheduled for May 14. The event is taking place in Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. During the event, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will be delivering the keynote about its latest plans and developments for Android and AI. If you also want to catch the event to know what will be announced, check how you can stream the entire event live from several platforms.

When and where to watch Google I/O 2024

The Google I/O 2024 will be live on May 14, at 10:30 PM IST. You can stream the event online on the X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube accounts. Additionally, it will also be available on Google's hub page. Therefore, you will not be able to miss all the crucial updates which will be addressed by Alphabet's CEO. Check out major announcements that will take place during the annual developers conference.

Google I/O 2024: Expected updates and announcements

The conference is expected to be highly focused on the mobile operating system, Android 15. Several new features of the OS were spotted by tipsters such as the Privacy Sandbox feature, partial screen recording, satellite connectivity, in-app camera controls, power efficiency mode, new AI features, and much more. Additionally, it is also expected that Android 15 may bring some design changes to the status bar. Pichai may also make announcements around generative artificial intelligence (AI) including its AI chatbot, Gemini.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

On the other hand, it was expected that Google may launch Pixel 8a smartphones during the event. However, it released a surprise launch on May 7. Therefore, it may or may not get some progress on the new generation of Pixel Fold smartphones.

These are some of the expected announcements, but take it with a grain of salt as it is based on leaks and rumours. All the official announcements will be made during the event which will be live streamed online on May 14.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!