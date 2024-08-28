 Google Meet unveils 'Take Notes for Me' feature to automate meeting note: Here’s how it works | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Meet unveils 'Take Notes for Me' feature to automate meeting note: Here’s how it works

Google Meet unveils 'Take Notes for Me' feature to automate meeting note: Here’s how it works

Google Meet now offers a "Take Notes for Me" feature that automatically captures and summarises meeting notes, allowing participants to focus on discussions without manual note-taking.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 18:25 IST
Icon
Google Meet introduces face touch-up filters to web version - enhance your looks before joining meetings
Google Meet now offers
1/5 Google Meet introduces face touch-up filters to its desktop version, enabling users to subtly enhance their appearance before video meetings. Initially launched on mobile, this feature now extends to the web app, providing users with additional customization options for their virtual meetings, reported The Verge.  (Google)
image caption
2/5 Users can choose between two filters: subtle and smoothing. The subtle filter offers "very light" complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening, while the smoothing filter enhances these effects slightly. Google emphasizes that these filters provide natural-looking enhancements without dramatically altering users' appearance.  (Google )
Google Meet now offers
3/5 To access the touch-up options, users can navigate to the Apply visual effects setting in Google Meet and select Appearance. From there, they can toggle Portrait touch-up on or off and choose their preferred filter, making it easy to customize their virtual appearance for each meeting. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Meet's portrait touch-up feature is rolling out starting today, but it will only be available to paid users on specific plans. This includes Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One, and Google Workspace Individual subscribers. (AFP)
Google Meet now offers
5/5 While Google was late to the videoconferencing face filter game, competitors like Zoom and Microsoft Teams already offer similar features. However, Google's approach focuses on providing subtle enhancements, contrasting with the more drastic alterations seen in other platforms. With the addition of face touch-up filters, Google Meet aims to enhance users virtual presence, allowing them to present themselves confidently and professionally during video meetings.  (Google )
Google Meet now offers
icon View all Images
Google Meet now offers "Take Notes for Me," an AI tool that automatically captures meeting notes.

Google has launched a new feature for Google Meet called "Take Notes for Me," aimed at streamlining the note-taking process during meetings. This AI-driven tool automatically records key discussion points, allowing participants to engage fully in the meeting without worrying about missing critical information.

How It Works

The "Take Notes for Me" feature works by generating meeting notes in real-time. These notes are compiled into a Google Docs file after the meeting ends. The document is then attached to the calendar event for easy access by all participants within the same organisation. This setup ensures that everyone can review the notes later.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Amazon India gets Rufus AI assistant: Here's how it may help you in smarter shopping

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

When activated, the feature captures and summarises key discussion points throughout the meeting. If a participant joins the meeting late, they can view a summary of what has been covered up to that point. Post-meeting, the notes are emailed to the organiser and to anyone who enabled the feature. Additionally, if the meeting is recorded or transcribed, links to these recordings and transcripts are included in the notes document.

Also read: Spotify plans to introduce social music sharing feature via Instagram Notes: Report

The main benefit of this feature is that it allows users to concentrate on the meeting without the distraction of manual note-taking. By automating this task, participants can focus on collaboration and discussions, knowing that the AI is handling the documentation. This tool is especially useful for large or complex meetings where keeping track of every detail can be challenging.

Google Meet 'Take Notes for Me' feature: Availability and Setup

The "Take Notes for Me" feature is available to Google Workspace customers who subscribe to Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. For administrators, the feature is enabled by default but can be managed at the organisational or group level. Users can activate it through the Calendar invite to ensure automatic note-taking.

Also read: Waiter turned billionaire, CEO of one of world's most valuable companies now has net worth of Rs…

The feature will be rolled out gradually over a period of up to 15 days and will be accessible to users in both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. Google Meet's new tool simplifies the meeting process, allowing participants to stay engaged while the AI handles the note-taking.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 18:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it youtube premium price hike in india: ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature reddit takes on meta and google by using ads based on topics — not your data microsoft users at risk, indian government issues high severity warning: here’s everything you need to know iphone 16 launch event may also mark debut of new ‘x’ model: here’s what we know so far windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets