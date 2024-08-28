Waiter turned billionaire, CEO of one of world’s most valuable companies now has net worth of Rs…

Tech companies across the globe are no short of inspiring stories of brilliant minds who made it big from the scratch. From Steve Jobs' Apple to Bill Gates' Microsoft, there are several names in the tech industry that made a fortune after following their passion and using their out of the box thinking. One such man is currently leading the company on which big tech players such as Amazon, Meta and others rely on for their AI chips. The man we are talking about is Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia which is currently one of the most valuable companies in the world with a market cap of $3.16 trillion. Although Huang is now one of the biggest names in the industry, he started his dishwasher and waiter. Surprisingly, he still mentions his first job as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter at Denny's on his LinkedIn profile.

Also read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns' in Reddit post

How Jensen Huang became a billionaire

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Jensen Huang moved to Thailand with his family when he was five. When he turned nine, he and his brother were sent to live with their uncle who was a resident of Tacoma, Washington. After completing his schooling, Huang worked as a server at Denny's restaurant. He later went on to study at Stanford University which became a turning point of his life.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Lenovo employee fired for peeing in hotel lobby; Demands company to pay ₹126000000 for...

After graduating in 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Nvidia is now the world leader in AI computing. It designs and supplies GPUs, APIs for data science and high-performance computing, as well as SoCs for the mobile computing and automotive market. By 2007, he was recognised by Forbes as the 61st highest-paid CEO in the United States, earning a CEO salary of $24.6 million.

Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing tech giants Microsoft and Apple, when it announced a stock split.

Also read: OnePlus reportedly asking ₹42,000 to repair phone that costs rs 38,700 now

What is Jensen Huang's net worth now

As per Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, Jensen Huang is the 13th richest person in the world now with a net worth of $112.1 billion ( ₹9,41,175 crore).



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!