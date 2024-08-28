 Waiter turned billionaire, CEO of one of world’s most valuable companies now has net worth of Rs… | Tech News
Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 14:19 IST
Although Huang is now one of the biggest names in the industry, he started his dishwasher and waiter. Surprisingly, he still mentions his first job as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter at Denny’s on his LinkedIn profile. (Reuters/HT Tech)

Tech companies across the globe are no short of inspiring stories of brilliant minds who made it big from the scratch. From Steve Jobs' Apple to Bill Gates' Microsoft, there are several names in the tech industry that made a fortune after following their passion and using their out of the box thinking. One such man is currently leading the company on which big tech players such as Amazon, Meta and others rely on for their AI chips. The man we are talking about is Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia which is currently one of the most valuable companies in the world with a market cap of $3.16 trillion. Although Huang is now one of the biggest names in the industry, he started his dishwasher and waiter. Surprisingly, he still mentions his first job as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter at Denny's on his LinkedIn profile.

How Jensen Huang became a billionaire

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Jensen Huang moved to Thailand with his family when he was five. When he turned nine, he and his brother were sent to live with their uncle who was a resident of Tacoma, Washington. After completing his schooling, Huang worked as a server at Denny's restaurant. He later went on to study at Stanford University which became a turning point of his life.

After graduating in 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Nvidia is now the world leader in AI computing. It designs and supplies GPUs, APIs for data science and high-performance computing, as well as SoCs for the mobile computing and automotive market. By 2007, he was recognised by Forbes as the 61st highest-paid CEO in the United States, earning a CEO salary of $24.6 million.

Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing tech giants Microsoft and Apple, when it announced a stock split.

What is Jensen Huang's net worth now

As per Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, Jensen Huang is the 13th richest person in the world now with a net worth of $112.1 billion ( 9,41,175 crore).

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 13:33 IST
