 Spotify plans to introduce social music sharing feature via Instagram Notes: Report | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Spotify plans to introduce social music sharing feature via Instagram Notes: Report

Spotify plans to introduce social music sharing feature via Instagram Notes: Report

It looks like Spotify is testing a way to let you share your listening habits on Instagram Notes, making it easier to connect with other music lovers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 15:21 IST
Icon
5 hidden features you need to know to master Instagram
Spotify
1/5 Schedule Your IG Posts: Instagram offers a convenient scheduling feature allowing users to plan and automate their posts in advance. By simply navigating through the app, users can upload content, add captions, effects, and filters, and then schedule the post for a specific date and time. This streamlines the process, eliminating the need for constant logging in to publish content. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Create A Close Friends List: For those looking to share Instagram Stories selectively with a chosen group, the Close Friends feature provides a solution. Users can curate a custom list of individuals with whom they wish to share Stories privately. This list is adaptable, allowing for easy additions or removals as needed, ensuring privacy and control over shared content. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change The Chat Theme: Instagram messaging can be personalized by customizing the chat theme, adding a touch of fun and individuality to conversations. Users can opt to switch from the default white background to various themes, colors, and gradients, enhancing the messaging experience and reflecting personal preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Hidden Folder Of DMs: Instagram incorporates a hidden folder for message requests, filtering potentially offensive or spammy messages. Users can access this folder to review messages flagged by Instagram's algorithms or manually set criteria. Regularly checking this folder ensures awareness of any harmful or misclassified content, maintaining a safe and respectful online environment. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Quick Share Menu: Sharing favorite content with friends on Instagram is made effortless through the Quick Share Menu. Users can directly share posts they've interacted with the most, including images, videos, or Reels, with their preferred contacts. This feature streamlines content sharing, fostering connectivity and engagement among users. (unsplash)
Spotify
icon View all Images
Spotify might soon let users share their music through Instagram Notes. (REUTERS)

Spotify may soon allow users to share their music through Instagram Notes, according to a report by TechCrunch. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered a new feature in the Spotify app that could enable users to share their currently playing music continuously.

Paluzzi posted on Meta's Threads platform, revealing a new option in the Spotify app for “continuous sharing” of music. Unlike the previous method of selecting a song from Instagram's catalogue, this feature would let users share their ongoing listening experience. A screenshot shared by Paluzzi indicates that users can halt sharing at any time.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Waiter turned billionaire, CEO of one of world's most valuable companies now has net worth of Rs…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Feature Still in Testing Phase

This feature is still in the testing phase, and there is no guarantee it will be rolled out. If it becomes available, it will expand on Instagram's existing ability to share 30-second song clips via Notes, a feature introduced in 2022. Instagram Notes let users post short messages that show up at the top of their followers' feeds.

Also read: Instagram users may soon lose their favourite filter as Meta gears up for major shift

Currently, Spotify offers a “Connect with Facebook” option for streaming music with friends through a separate tab on its desktop application. The music streaming service has also tested a Community feature, which would show in real-time what others are streaming on mobile, but this feature has yet to be officially launched.

Instagram Profile Song Feature

In related news, Instagram has launched a new feature allowing users to add a song to their profile. To use this feature, users can go to the "Edit Profile" page, search for a track, and select a 30-second clip from Instagram's licensed music library. The chosen song will remain on the profile until the user decides to change or remove it.

Also read: Google rolls out picture in picture feature for Google Meet- Know how it works

Meta to Remove AR Filters

On the other hand, Meta has announced the removal of AR filters across its platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. The company will also discontinue Meta Spark third-party tools used for creating these filters. Meta has not provided a specific reason but stated that this decision aligns with its efforts to focus on products that best serve user needs. Meta will end support for Spark AR third-party content and tools on January 14, 2025. Existing content created with these third-party filters will remain unaffected.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 15:21 IST
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it youtube premium price hike in india: ad-free family, individual, and student plans to now cost more google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature reddit takes on meta and google by using ads based on topics — not your data microsoft users at risk, indian government issues high severity warning: here’s everything you need to know iphone 16 launch event may also mark debut of new ‘x’ model: here’s what we know so far windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets