Spotify plans to introduce social music sharing feature via Instagram Notes: Report

Spotify may soon allow users to share their music through Instagram Notes, according to a report by TechCrunch. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered a new feature in the Spotify app that could enable users to share their currently playing music continuously.

Paluzzi posted on Meta's Threads platform, revealing a new option in the Spotify app for “continuous sharing” of music. Unlike the previous method of selecting a song from Instagram's catalogue, this feature would let users share their ongoing listening experience. A screenshot shared by Paluzzi indicates that users can halt sharing at any time.

Feature Still in Testing Phase

This feature is still in the testing phase, and there is no guarantee it will be rolled out. If it becomes available, it will expand on Instagram's existing ability to share 30-second song clips via Notes, a feature introduced in 2022. Instagram Notes let users post short messages that show up at the top of their followers' feeds.

Currently, Spotify offers a “Connect with Facebook” option for streaming music with friends through a separate tab on its desktop application. The music streaming service has also tested a Community feature, which would show in real-time what others are streaming on mobile, but this feature has yet to be officially launched.

Instagram Profile Song Feature

In related news, Instagram has launched a new feature allowing users to add a song to their profile. To use this feature, users can go to the "Edit Profile" page, search for a track, and select a 30-second clip from Instagram's licensed music library. The chosen song will remain on the profile until the user decides to change or remove it.

Meta to Remove AR Filters

On the other hand, Meta has announced the removal of AR filters across its platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. The company will also discontinue Meta Spark third-party tools used for creating these filters. Meta has not provided a specific reason but stated that this decision aligns with its efforts to focus on products that best serve user needs. Meta will end support for Spark AR third-party content and tools on January 14, 2025. Existing content created with these third-party filters will remain unaffected.