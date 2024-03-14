Google Messages rolls out emoji reactions for chats, making messaging fun! Know how to use it

Google Messages has been working on several updates lately to make the platform more interactive and intuitive for users. As it continues to make efforts to bring custom themes and background colors, a new feature has just been spotted by the users. To make communication easy yet more fun, the app first included animated emojis, photomoji, effects, etc, and now it is rolling out emoji reactions for chats which is similar to what we use on WhatsApp, Instagram, or iMessage. Know more about the Google Messages emoji reactions feature.

Google Messages emoji reactions feature

According to a 9To5Google report, Google Messages now includes emoji reaction features enabling users to drop reactions to the text. To add reaction to the text, you just have to long press on the particular SMS and a menu of emojis will appear from which you can choose the relevant emoji. The reaction consists of 10 emoji characters including Thumbs Up, Red Heart, laughing emoji, Thumbs Down, Party Popper, crying face, and others.

Also read: Google Messages set to bring RCS customization with colors and themes

There is an added twist to the emoji reaction feature as when you select an emoji, several numbers of animations will appear in front of your screen. In a blog post, Google said, “Magic instantly unfolds as an animated trio of hands dances around the message bubble.” The feature has started to roll out now, therefore, you may see the reaction in your device in some days. The company also added, “This feature, designed to add a dynamic twist to your chats, embraces the power of expression.”

Also read: Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns

Other features

Google Messages is also currently rolling out the custom theme and background colors for the beta users. The stable version of the feature is expected to be available soon to users in the coming weeks. There are more such features that Google is rumored to be working on to make the app more intuitive. Note that the Google Messages emoji reactions feature is currently working on Android devices. However, iMessage already has this feature included for iPhones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!