 Google Messages rolls out emoji reactions for chats, making messaging fun! Know how to use it | Tech News
Home Tech News Google Messages rolls out emoji reactions for chats, making messaging fun! Know how to use it

Google Messages rolls out emoji reactions for chats, making messaging fun! Know how to use it

Google Messages has rolled out an emoji reactions feature for texts. Know how to use this feature and make messaging fun!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 14 2024, 15:44 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 series clinches best smartphone award at MWC 2024
image caption
1/5 The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona concluded on a high note with the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) honouring outstanding achievements in the mobile industry. This year's ceremony featured 28 awards across six categories, with a spotlight on groundbreaking devices that have redefined the smartphone landscape. (MWC)
Google Messages
2/5 Best Smartphone: Earning the title of "Best Smartphone" at the GLOMO awards was the Google Pixel 8 series. Outshining competitors such as the iPhone 15 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung Z Flip5, and the OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3, the Pixel 8 series received acclaim for its exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership. The award specifically recognizes smartphones launched between January 2023 and December 2023. (MWC)
image caption
3/5 In the category of Breakthrough Device Innovation, the spotlight turned to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Judges acknowledged this chipset for its core hardware and software innovation within smartphones. Despite tough competition from other notable innovations, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 emerged as a pioneer in shaping the future of mobile devices. (Reuters)
image caption
4/5 Best Connected Consumer Device: Securing the title of "Best Connected Consumer Device" was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Among a diverse lineup of contenders, including the Motorola Defy 2, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses, the Samsung tablet stood out as the ultimate everyday consumer electronic device. Judges praised its new and smart applications, efficiencies, and functionalities, whether at home or on the move. (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 The grand finale of the GLOMO awards, the "Best in Show" recognition, was bestowed upon the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. Although initially introduced in China, the international audience witnessed its unveiling in Barcelona during the Honor keynote on February 25. This innovative product showcased a perfect blend of design, technology, and international appeal, capping off the Mobile World Congress with a celebration of excellence and ingenuity. (Reuters)
Google Messages
icon View all Images
Know about Google Messages emoji reactions feature. (Google)

Google Messages has been working on several updates lately to make the platform more interactive and intuitive for users. As it continues to make efforts to bring custom themes and background colors, a new feature has just been spotted by the users. To make communication easy yet more fun, the app first included animated emojis, photomoji, effects, etc, and now it is rolling out emoji reactions for chats which is similar to what we use on WhatsApp, Instagram, or iMessage. Know more about the Google Messages emoji reactions feature.

Google Messages emoji reactions feature

According to a 9To5Google report, Google Messages now includes emoji reaction features enabling users to drop reactions to the text. To add reaction to the text, you just have to long press on the particular SMS and a menu of emojis will appear from which you can choose the relevant emoji. The reaction consists of 10 emoji characters including Thumbs Up, Red Heart, laughing emoji, Thumbs Down, Party Popper, crying face, and others.

Also read: Google Messages set to bring RCS customization with colors and themes

There is an added twist to the emoji reaction feature as when you select an emoji, several numbers of animations will appear in front of your screen. In a blog post, Google said, “Magic instantly unfolds as an animated trio of hands dances around the message bubble.” The feature has started to roll out now, therefore, you may see the reaction in your device in some days. The company also added, “This feature, designed to add a dynamic twist to your chats, embraces the power of expression.”

Also read: Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns

Other features

Google Messages is also currently rolling out the custom theme and background colors for the beta users. The stable version of the feature is expected to be available soon to users in the coming weeks. There are more such features that Google is rumored to be working on to make the app more intuitive. Note that the Google Messages emoji reactions feature is currently working on Android devices. However, iMessage already has this feature included for iPhones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Mar, 15:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets