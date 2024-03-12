 Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns | Tech News
Home Tech News Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns

Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns

This move comes as Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced plans to reintroduce the Gemini AI image generation tool after addressing the inaccuracies that led to its temporary suspension.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 12 2024, 10:24 IST
Icon
Meet Google Gemini AI, your all-in-one AI image-generation companion; know how to use it
Google Gemini AI
1/6 1. Account Setup:If you want to know Google Gemini AI, begin by creating or logging into your Google account on the Gemini website, gemini.google.com, to access its features.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Prompt Input:Once logged in, type a descriptive prompt into the chat box, such as "Create an image of a dog playing with a ball," to initiate image generation.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Image Generation:Gemini processes your prompt and swiftly generates AI-generated images matching your description, offering them for download.   (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Exploration:If desired, request more image options by clicking "Generate more," expanding your choices to find the perfect image.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Customization Options:Gemini allows for style variations and additional object insertion or color adjustments to tailor the images to your preferences.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Availability and Advancement:Note that Gemini's image generation may be restricted to certain regions initially, with plans for global availability. Additionally, an advanced version, Gemini Advance, offers further AI capabilities via subscription models, aiming to streamline tasks and meet evolving user demands.  (unsplash)
Google Gemini AI
icon View all Images
Google initially offered image generation through its Gemini AI earlier this month, but users highlighted that it generated historically inaccurate images on some occasions. (Google)

Alphabet's Google is set to relaunch its Gemini AI image generation tool in the coming weeks, following a temporary pause due to inaccuracies in historical depictions generated by the tool.

This move comes as Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced plans to reintroduce the Gemini AI image generation tool after addressing the inaccuracies that led to its temporary suspension. The inaccuracies were notably flagged by users on social media, prompting Google to take corrective action.

Recently, the AI tool's results on Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under fire for being “too woke” and “racist.” Google CEO Sundar Pichai also rendered an apology for the “unreliable” AI tool, acknowledging that the company “got it wrong.”

Also Read: What really happened with Google's image generator?

Meanwhile, AI companies are keenly watching Google to set a precedent. Lucas Bonatto, Director of AI and ML at Semantix, a development firm that focuses on big data and artificial intelligence, said, “The different types of biases present in machine learning models represent a serious issue for artificial intelligence applications, especially those operating at scale. In this case, it appears the biases did not cause major issues beyond discomfort and the generation of memes on social networks.”

Google initially offered image generation through its Gemini AI models earlier this month, but some users highlighted that it generated historical images which were sometimes inaccurate. This led to the generative AI tool being described as not “working the way we intended” by Google representatives.

The inaccuracies and subsequent pause in the tool's usage underscore the challenges faced by tech giants in developing AI software that is both innovative and accurate.

Google's Strategy Going Ahead

The relaunch of the Gemini AI image generation tool is part of Google's broader efforts to compete with industry rivals, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Also Read: Amidst Google Gemini AI fiasco, IT Minister says saying sorry “not consistent with expectations”

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been in a race to develop AI technologies capable of matching or surpassing those offered by its competitors. The competition has been marked by both successes and challenges for Google, including the release of its generative AI chatbot Bard, which was later renamed Gemini. Google has also introduced paid subscription plans for users seeking enhanced reasoning capabilities from the AI model.

Google's journey in AI development has been closely watched, especially as the company aims to address and rectify the issues that led to the temporary suspension of the Gemini AI image tool. The planned relaunch signifies Google's commitment to improving its AI offerings and maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

By Akriti Seth, 150Sec

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Mar, 10:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets