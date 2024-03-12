Google Aims To Relaunch Gemini AI Image Generation Tool After Addressing Accuracy Concerns

Alphabet's Google is set to relaunch its Gemini AI image generation tool in the coming weeks, following a temporary pause due to inaccuracies in historical depictions generated by the tool.

This move comes as Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced plans to reintroduce the Gemini AI image generation tool after addressing the inaccuracies that led to its temporary suspension. The inaccuracies were notably flagged by users on social media, prompting Google to take corrective action.

Recently, the AI tool's results on Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under fire for being “too woke” and “racist.” Google CEO Sundar Pichai also rendered an apology for the “unreliable” AI tool, acknowledging that the company “got it wrong.”

Meanwhile, AI companies are keenly watching Google to set a precedent. Lucas Bonatto, Director of AI and ML at Semantix, a development firm that focuses on big data and artificial intelligence, said, “The different types of biases present in machine learning models represent a serious issue for artificial intelligence applications, especially those operating at scale. In this case, it appears the biases did not cause major issues beyond discomfort and the generation of memes on social networks.”

Google initially offered image generation through its Gemini AI models earlier this month, but some users highlighted that it generated historical images which were sometimes inaccurate. This led to the generative AI tool being described as not “working the way we intended” by Google representatives.

The inaccuracies and subsequent pause in the tool's usage underscore the challenges faced by tech giants in developing AI software that is both innovative and accurate.

Google's Strategy Going Ahead

The relaunch of the Gemini AI image generation tool is part of Google's broader efforts to compete with industry rivals, particularly OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been in a race to develop AI technologies capable of matching or surpassing those offered by its competitors. The competition has been marked by both successes and challenges for Google, including the release of its generative AI chatbot Bard, which was later renamed Gemini. Google has also introduced paid subscription plans for users seeking enhanced reasoning capabilities from the AI model.

Google's journey in AI development has been closely watched, especially as the company aims to address and rectify the issues that led to the temporary suspension of the Gemini AI image tool. The planned relaunch signifies Google's commitment to improving its AI offerings and maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

