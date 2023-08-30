Home Tech News Google opens access to meeting assistant, other Gen AI-enabled tools

Google has opened access to its meeting assistant Duet AI which will enable users to attend meetings and generate notes without joining calls.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 09:55 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google
View all Images
Google is holding its first in-person Cloud Next Event since 2019, from August 29-31. (REUTERS)

Google has opened access to its meeting assistant Duet AI which will enable users to attend meetings and generate notes without joining calls, the company said on Tuesday.

So far, access to the AI collaborator was restricted to subscribers.

Duet AI is Google's AI integration for Google Cloud and Workspace, which will allow users to not only take notes, but also join meetings on their behalf, capture notes, action items and video snippets, a senior Google Workspace executive said during a media roundtable ahead of Google Cloud Next 2023 on Tuesday.

"Duet will act as your meeting assistant -- capturing notes, action items, video snippets in real time with the new 'Take notes for me' feature. This can even help you to jump in and join late," Google Workspace VP-Products Kristina Behr said.

On the 'Ask to attend for me' feature, she said, "There's a way to be in two places at one time by asking Duet to attend for me. Simply RSVP to a meeting that you'd like Duet to attend and add an optional message for the meeting participants… it will automatically send you notes after the call."

Duet AI will also be able to detect and provide support in 300 languages, besides being able to generate speaker notes using Google Slides, Behr added.

Duet AI was introduced in May, using generative AI features for generating text and making a summary, along with image generation from prompts, and data organisation.

The company also announced adding AI to its chats function for updates, insights and "proactive suggestions" across workplace apps and generate a summary of recent conversations, Behr said.

Addressing privacy concerns for enterprises, Behr said, "As we embed AI into Workspace -- protecting confidentiality, privacy and customer data continues to be our top priority.”

Consulting firms like Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte and Wipro will collectively train about 1.5 lakh experts for customers to implement Google Cloud Gen AI, CEO of Google Cloud Thomas Kurian said in a company release.

Google Cloud reached a USD 32 billion annual revenue run rate, recording profitability in the April-June period, Kurian added.

Google also announced advancements to cloud-based machine learning platform Vertex AI, making it generally available for companies to create Search and Chat applications using their data in minutes.

The American microblogging company is holding its first in-person Google Cloud Next Event since 2019, from August 29-31.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 09:55 IST
