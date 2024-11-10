Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google Photos launches new "updates" page to track activity in shared albums

Google Photos is rolling out a new feature aimed at enhancing how users track and engage with changes in their shared albums.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Nov 10 2024, 13:00 IST
Google Photos
Google Photos is introducing an 'Updates' section on Android and iOS to help users track shared album activities and conversations. (unsplash)

The new 'Updates' section, which is currently being introduced on both Android and iOS, will allow users to easily stay on top of activity in shared albums and conversations, ensuring a more organised and seamless experience, according to The Verge.

The 'Updates' section replaces the old sharing button, which previously allowed users to share albums with others.

Now, according to The Verge, users will see a bell icon that directs them to a feed of recent notifications.

According to Google, this feature is designed to help users better follow updates to shared albums, comments, and group conversations within the Google Photos app.

The 'Updates' page organises activity chronologically, allowing users to filter events by time periods such as "today," "yesterday," "this week," "this month," or "last month."

This timeline will provide clear, easy-to-read notifications about any new changes or actions taken within shared albums and conversations, as per The Verge.

A Google support post mentions, "We want to streamline how you can view recent activity with an interface that makes albums, groups, and conversations more accessible."

This addition is designed to offer greater transparency and control, especially when dealing with multiple people collaborating on albums or group chats within Google Photos.

In addition to the 'Updates' section, users will now be able to access their shared albums directly from the newly launched 'Collections' section.

This provides a central location for managing all albums, both personal and shared, making it easier to navigate through photos and collaborations with friends, family, or colleagues.

While the feature is rolling out now, availability might vary by region and device.

If you don't see the 'Updates' section yet, the Photos team advises users to check back "over the coming weeks" as the feature continues to expand.

|According to The Verge, the 'Updates' section is currently available on both the Android and iOS Google Photos apps, but some users may not have it just yet.

As is typical with phased rollouts, not all users will receive the feature immediately, though it should become more widely accessible in the coming weeks. (ANI)

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 13:00 IST
