Google Pixel 8: Check out the 4 biggest rumoured upgrades

The Google Pixel 8 is on the way, and it's bringing some exciting changes this time. Google is all set to reveal its latest smartphones at the Made by Google event on October 4. According to tipsters, Google is focusing on making the Pixel a top-notch camera phone once again.

So, what can we expect from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Well, rumours are buzzing with hints of some new features, including Google's machine learning magic and some hardware upgrades, Tom's Guide reports.

If you are thinking about getting a new phone soon, here's a quick look at the top 4 Pixel rumours to get you pumped for the upcoming launch.

1. A Powerful New Chip: Tensor G3

Google's next phone will feature the Tensor G3 chip, designed in-house. The Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 focused on AI features, making Pixels unique. With the Tensor G3, Google aims to boost performance, addressing previous concerns about its chips lagging behind competitors, according to a Tom's Guide.

2. Camera Sensor Upgrade

While the Pixel 8's camera setup won't drastically change, the Pixel 8 Pro's ultrawide camera may get a boost to a 48MP sensor. Both models are rumoured to use a Samsung Isocell GN2 sensor for their primary 50MP cameras. This upgrade means better low-light photos and 8K video support.

3. Extended Software Support

Good news for Pixel fans: Google plans to provide five years of software updates, beating many Android competitors. This extended support means you will enjoy the latest software features for longer.

4. Display Enhancements

The Pixel 8 models may have slightly smaller screens, but don't worry, it's not a major difference. The Pixel 8 Pro might have a flat panel instead of a curved one. The real improvement lies in screen brightness, with the Pixel 8 reaching 1,400 nits and the Pixel 8 Pro soaring to 1,600 nits, making them brighter and better.

In short, get ready for the Google Pixel 8, promising exciting improvements in performance, camera capabilities, software support, and brighter displays. So, make sure you mark your calendars for October 4th.