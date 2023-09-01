Home Tech News Google Pixel 8: Check out the 4 biggest rumoured upgrades

Google Pixel 8: Check out the 4 biggest rumoured upgrades

Get ready for Google's Pixel 8! It's likely to pack new chips, better cameras, extended software support, and brighter screens.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 20:07 IST
Google Pixel Fold coming! Check best alternatives- Galaxy Z Fold4, Tecno Phantom V Fold, more
Google Pixel Fold
1/5 Google is all set to enter the foldable phone segment with its Pixel Fold which will be launching on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable in opened and closed state. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
2/5 According to a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger. Check the alternatives of Pixel Fold below. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Currently available for Rs. 164999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and gets a 7.6 inch Full HD+ Display along with a triple rear camera set up of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP  and a 10MP front camera. the phone also houses a 4400mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is currently priced at Rs. 88888 on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal. Running on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset, the phone gets a 6.42 inch display, along with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5000mAh Battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Currently available for Rs. 125900 on Flipkart, the Galaxy Z Fold3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core chipset. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 10MP and also houses a 4400mAh battery. (Samsung)
Google Pixel 8
View all Images
Google Pixel 8: Check what's in store for the next generation of Google Pixel smartphones. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

The Google Pixel 8 is on the way, and it's bringing some exciting changes this time. Google is all set to reveal its latest smartphones at the Made by Google event on October 4. According to tipsters, Google is focusing on making the Pixel a top-notch camera phone once again.

So, what can we expect from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Well, rumours are buzzing with hints of some new features, including Google's machine learning magic and some hardware upgrades, Tom's Guide reports.

If you are thinking about getting a new phone soon, here's a quick look at the top 4 Pixel rumours to get you pumped for the upcoming launch.

1. A Powerful New Chip: Tensor G3

Google's next phone will feature the Tensor G3 chip, designed in-house. The Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 focused on AI features, making Pixels unique. With the Tensor G3, Google aims to boost performance, addressing previous concerns about its chips lagging behind competitors, according to a Tom's Guide.

2. Camera Sensor Upgrade

While the Pixel 8's camera setup won't drastically change, the Pixel 8 Pro's ultrawide camera may get a boost to a 48MP sensor. Both models are rumoured to use a Samsung Isocell GN2 sensor for their primary 50MP cameras. This upgrade means better low-light photos and 8K video support.

3. Extended Software Support

Good news for Pixel fans: Google plans to provide five years of software updates, beating many Android competitors. This extended support means you will enjoy the latest software features for longer.

4. Display Enhancements

The Pixel 8 models may have slightly smaller screens, but don't worry, it's not a major difference. The Pixel 8 Pro might have a flat panel instead of a curved one. The real improvement lies in screen brightness, with the Pixel 8 reaching 1,400 nits and the Pixel 8 Pro soaring to 1,600 nits, making them brighter and better.

In short, get ready for the Google Pixel 8, promising exciting improvements in performance, camera capabilities, software support, and brighter displays. So, make sure you mark your calendars for October 4th.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 20:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets