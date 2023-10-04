Icon
Home Tech News Google Pixel 8 launch today live updates: Made by Google 2023 event to introduce multiple devices including Google Pixel
LIVE UPDATES

Google Pixel 8 launch today live updates: Made by Google 2023 event to introduce multiple devices including Google Pixel

Google Pixel 8 live updates: In just a few hours from now, Google will unveil the Google Pixel 8 series, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Buds in new colorways, and more. Know the latest updates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 15:56 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 8 live updates: Check out the latest developments and announcements from the Made by Google 2023 event. (Representative photo) (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro news
Google Pixel 8 live updates: Check out the latest developments and announcements from the Made by Google 2023 event. (Representative photo) (HT Tech)

Google Pixel 8 series launch Live: After much anticipation and plenty of leaks and rumors, the Google event, which is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series along with the Pixel Watch 2, will take place today, October 4. The event is scheduled for 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) and will take place in New York City. The event

...Read More
04 Oct 2023, 15:56 IST

Google Pixel 8 Pro Launch Live: How to watch the live stream online

It has already been revealed that the Made by Google 2023 event will be an in-person event but will also be live-streamed online. Interested viewers can watch the event live on the Google event page that is live. It will also be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. The recording of the event will be available for viewing once the Pixel 8 launch event is over.

04 Oct 2023, 15:23 IST

Google Pixel 8 Launch Live Updates: When to watch the Made by Google event

Google is gearing up for the big launch of its next generation of Pixel devices today, October 4. The Made by Google 2023 event is set to take place today in New York. The Mountain View-based tech giant holds its Made by Google events on an annual basis where it unveils the latest Pixel devices, along with its supported applications and services.

Google will announce the Pixel 8 along with the Pixel 8 Pro at the Made by Google 2023 event today, October 4. The event will kick off at 10:00 AM EST/7:00 AM PT/7:30 PM IST. Google announced, “Join us October 4th at 10 am ET to see the latest Pixel devices, plus a few more surprises.”

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 15:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon