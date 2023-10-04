Google Pixel 8 launch today live updates: Made by Google 2023 event to introduce multiple devices including Google Pixel

It has already been revealed that the Made by Google 2023 event will be an in-person event but will also be live-streamed online. Interested viewers can watch the event live on the Google event page that is live. It will also be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel. The recording of the event will be available for viewing once the Pixel 8 launch event is over.

Google Pixel 8 Launch Live Updates: When to watch the Made by Google event

Google is gearing up for the big launch of its next generation of Pixel devices today, October 4. The Made by Google 2023 event is set to take place today in New York. The Mountain View-based tech giant holds its Made by Google events on an annual basis where it unveils the latest Pixel devices, along with its supported applications and services.

Google will announce the Pixel 8 along with the Pixel 8 Pro at the Made by Google 2023 event today, October 4. The event will kick off at 10:00 AM EST/7:00 AM PT/7:30 PM IST. Google announced, “Join us October 4th at 10 am ET to see the latest Pixel devices, plus a few more surprises.”