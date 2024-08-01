 Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update

Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update

Google has modified its search algorithm to better handle explicit deepfakes, with the goal of reducing their visibility and improving content removal for those affected.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 15:54 IST
Icon
Taylor Swift, Joe Biden others hit by deepfakes! Know 5 ways to protect yourself
Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update
1/7 Deepfakes, generated by artificial intelligence (AI) tools, have surged on social media, impacting everyone from high-profile figures to the common people, heightening concerns about manipulated media. Incidents include Taylor Swift deepfake video, President Joe Biden robocalls, and videos depicting deceased children- all products of advanced AI technology that pose new challenges to law enforcement authorities. (AP)
image caption
2/7 Deepfake Risks and Challenges: While deceptive audio and visuals produced by AI are not new, recent advancements have made them more accessible and harder to detect. The wave of highly publicized incidents in early 2024 has intensified worries among both lawmakers and the general public about the potential misuse of this technology. (AFP)
image caption
3/7 What are Deepfakes?: Deepfakes are AI-generated videos or audio clips that portray individuals saying or doing things they never did. This creates opportunities for identity theft and misinformation. Cybercriminals can exploit deepfakes to defame individuals and commit fraud, posing a serious threat to personal security and privacy. (AFP)
image caption
4/7 How to Protect Yourself from Deepfakes:  To safeguard against the potential harm of deepfakes, it is crucial to adopt proactive measures. Limit the personal information you share online, particularly high-quality photos and videos that could be exploited for deepfake creation. Adjust social media settings to control who can access your content, and be selective in accepting friend or follower requests. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Enhance Privacy Settings: Take advantage of websites privacy settings to restrict access to your personal information and sensitive content. By reducing publicly available material, you limit the resources available to potential deepfake creators. Securing your digital footprint is an essential step in protecting against malicious use of AI-generated content. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 Stay Informed and Vigilant: Given the rapid evolution of AI, staying informed about the latest developments is essential for recognizing potential red flags in suspicious content. While not necessary to become an expert, general knowledge about AI and deepfakes can contribute to improved vigilance in navigating online spaces. (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 If you encounter deepfake content involving you or someone you know, report it to the platform hosting the content. This aids in removal or investigation, limiting its reach. Additionally, if you fall victim to a deepfake that damages your reputation, consult with cybersecurity and data privacy legal experts. Advocate for legal measures to address the evolving challenges posed by deepfakes and ensure a safer digital environment. (Pexels)
Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update
icon View all Images
Google has updated its search algorithm to combat the spread of explicit deepfakes and protect privacy. (unsplash)

Google has launched an update to its search algorithm aimed at addressing the issue of explicit deepfakes, which have raised significant privacy concerns. Deepfakes, or AI-generated images and videos showing individuals in compromising situations without their consent, have increasingly appeared in search results, complicating efforts for victims to manage their online presence.

To tackle this problem, Google has introduced several changes to its search system and content removal procedures. The new features include:

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,999₹144,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Google Maps gets a redesign for Android devices: Check what's new

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Content Removal Process

Google has improved its systems to expedite the removal of non-consensual explicit deepfake content from search results. Once a removal request is approved, the system will attempt to filter similar explicit results from related searches for the affected person. Additionally, a new scanning system will help identify and remove duplicate images after the initial removal.

Ranking System Adjustments

The search algorithm now aims to reduce the visibility of explicit deepfake content in search results. For queries that involve explicit content and personal names, the system will prioritise non-explicit content, such as news articles, over explicit materials.

Also read: Reddit CEO wants Microsoft and others to pay up or stop using its content to train AI: All you need to know

Site Ranking Changes

Websites that have numerous pages removed due to fake explicit imagery may experience changes in their overall search rankings.

Reported Impact

Google reports that these updates have significantly reduced the exposure to explicit image results for specific queries. The company has observed a reduction of over 70 percent in targeted searches related to explicit content.

Also read: iPhone users get AI summarisation feature in Safari app with iOS 18.1 beta: What is it and how it works

Industry Context

The issue of explicit deepfakes extends beyond search engines, and Google plans to work with industry partners and experts to tackle this broader challenge. Emma Higham, a Product Manager at Google, noted that while these updates represent significant progress, ongoing efforts are necessary to further address the issue. 

This update underscores Google's commitment to adapting its search functionalities to meet emerging digital content challenges.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 15:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: nah, f*ck that: mark zuckerberg to nvidia ceo jensen huang while discussing apple’s closed system bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others google doodle for paris 2024 olympics: tech giant kicks off mega sporting event with unique river ceremony- have a look vivo x200 specifications, design, features and more tipped ahead of rumoured october launch samsung galaxy z flip phones are now being used by police as bodycams: here’s how it happened this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call ransomware attack forces hundreds of small indian banks offline, sources say windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets