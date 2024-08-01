Google Search to combat explicit deepfakes and protect privacy in search results with new algorithm update

Google has launched an update to its search algorithm aimed at addressing the issue of explicit deepfakes, which have raised significant privacy concerns. Deepfakes, or AI-generated images and videos showing individuals in compromising situations without their consent, have increasingly appeared in search results, complicating efforts for victims to manage their online presence.

To tackle this problem, Google has introduced several changes to its search system and content removal procedures. The new features include:

Content Removal Process

Google has improved its systems to expedite the removal of non-consensual explicit deepfake content from search results. Once a removal request is approved, the system will attempt to filter similar explicit results from related searches for the affected person. Additionally, a new scanning system will help identify and remove duplicate images after the initial removal.

Ranking System Adjustments

The search algorithm now aims to reduce the visibility of explicit deepfake content in search results. For queries that involve explicit content and personal names, the system will prioritise non-explicit content, such as news articles, over explicit materials.

Site Ranking Changes

Websites that have numerous pages removed due to fake explicit imagery may experience changes in their overall search rankings.

Reported Impact

Google reports that these updates have significantly reduced the exposure to explicit image results for specific queries. The company has observed a reduction of over 70 percent in targeted searches related to explicit content.

Industry Context

The issue of explicit deepfakes extends beyond search engines, and Google plans to work with industry partners and experts to tackle this broader challenge. Emma Higham, a Product Manager at Google, noted that while these updates represent significant progress, ongoing efforts are necessary to further address the issue.

This update underscores Google's commitment to adapting its search functionalities to meet emerging digital content challenges.