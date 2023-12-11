Icon
Home Tech News Google searches of 2023: 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war are among the year's top internet searches

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war topped news trends in 2023, per Google's global data, followed by queries related to the Titanic-bound submersible that imploded in June, as well as February's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

By:AP
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 16:40 IST
On Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, the California-based tech giant released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments (hello, Barbenheimer), to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
Google searches of 2023: Your Google search history for 2023 has arrived. Well, actually, the world's. On Monday, the California-based tech giant released its “Year in Search,” a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments (hello, Barbenheimer ), to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.

Damar Hamlin was Google's top trending person on search this year. A safety with the NFL's Buffalo Bills, Hamlin experienced a near-death cardiac arrest on the field during a January game, but has since completed a celebrated comeback. Actor Jeremy Renner, who survived a serious snowplow accident at the start of 2023, followed. Meanwhile, the late Matthew Perry and Tina Turner led search trends among notable individuals who passed away.

Top Entertainment Searches

In the world of entertainment, “Barbie” dominated Google search's movie trends this year — followed by Barbenheimer co-pilot “Oppenheimer” and Indian thriller "Jawan." In TV, “The Last of Us,” “Wednesday” and “Ginny and Georgia” were the top three trending shows in 2023.

Yoasobi's "アイドル (Idol)" was Google's top trending song on search. Jason Aldean's “Try That In A Small Town” — which soared in the charts after controversy this summer — and Shakira and Bizarrap's “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” followed.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg for Google 2023 global search trends. Bibimbap was the top trending recipe. Inter Miami CF, the new home of Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi, led Google's sports teams trends. And in the U.S. specifically, many consumers spent 2023 asking why eggs, Taylor Swift tickets and sriracha bottles were so expensive — while “rizz” (recently named Oxford's word of the year ) was a frontrunner for trending slang definition inquires.

You can find more data, including country-specific lists and trends from years past, on Google's “Year in Search” archive. The company says it collected its 2023 search results from Jan. 1 through Nov. 27 of this year.

Google isn't the only one to publish annual data as 2023 draws to a close — and from dictionary lookups to music streams, chances are, you've probably seen other lists recapping online activity this year. Last week, for example, Wikipedia released its year-end list of most-viewed entries — with its article about ChatGPT leading the pack.

To mark the search engine's 25th birthday, Google also released top search data “of all time” across various specific categories. Since 2004 (when the company's trends data first became available globally), the most-Googled Grammy winner of all time has been Beyoncé, for example, while Portuguese soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-searched athlete, and the most-searched movie or TV cast is “Harry Potter.”

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 16:40 IST
