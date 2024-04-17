 Redmi Pad SE set to launch in India on April 23: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you | Tech News
Redmi Pad SE set to launch in India on April 23: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you

Redmi is set to launch its Redmi Pad SE in India on April 23. The tablet, previously released in Europe, promises an 11-inch display and powerful performance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 12:52 IST
Redmi Pad SE set to launch in India on April 23: Check what Xiaomi has in store for you (XiaomiIndia)

 Redmi is gearing up to launch its Redmi Pad SE in India, set to hit the shelves on April 23. The tablet, previously unveiled in certain European markets in August 2023, is making its way to Indian consumers soon. Xiaomi, in its recent announcement of the Smarter Living 2024 event scheduled for April 23, hinted at the release of four new products, one of which is speculated to be the Redmi Pad SE. An official teaser from the company has now confirmed this anticipation, shedding light on the tablet's design, colour options, and key features tailored for the Indian market.

Xiaomi India took to X to announce the impending arrival of the Redmi Pad SE on April 23. The announcement post also directs users to a Xiaomi microsite showcasing the Indian variant of the tablet, revealing some of its standout features. From the details disclosed, it appears that the Indian version of the Redmi Pad SE will closely resemble its global counterpart.

Redmi Pad SE Expected Specs and design

The Redmi Pad SE is set to launch in India in three colours: green, grey, and lavender, mirroring its availability in other markets. The design of the Indian variant remains consistent with its European counterpart, boasting an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

Under the hood, the Indian variant of the Redmi Pad SE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, promising a battery life of up to 14 hours for video playback and up to 219 hours for music playback. It also boasts an impressive standby battery life of up to 43 days. Additionally, the tablet is teased to support multitasking with features like split-screen and floating windows.

Pricing Details Awaited

As for pricing, details for the Indian variant of the Redmi Pad SE are yet to be unveiled. However, for reference, the tablet was priced starting at EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 18000) for the 4GB + 128GB option in select European markets, with the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs. 20800) and EUR 249 (approximately Rs. 22600), respectively.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 12:52 IST
