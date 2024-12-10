Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Google's Willow chip pays heed to multiverse theory, performing computations faster than the world’s best supercomputers

Google's Willow chip pays heed to multiverse theory, performing computations faster than the world’s best supercomputers

It takes Google Willow just 5 minutes for a computation that would take the best supercomputers on Earth 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 11:52 IST
Google's Willow chip pays heed to multiverse theory, performing computations faster than the world’s best supercomputers
Google Willow is a quantum chip, unlike the classical computers we see in everyday life. (Google, Unsplash. Design By HT Tech)

Google has developed a new quantum computing chip called Willow, which is astonishingly fast, a ndcan perform a computation in under five minutes—something that would take today's fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years. In figures, it is 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years. Google describes this achievement as mind-boggling, surpassing known timescales in physics and it is a figure exceeding the age of the universe. At the same time, it pays heed to the fact that quantum computing may operate in many parallel universes, suggesting that we may live in a multiverse. So, is Willow going to reveal the secrets of the universe? We don't have that answer yet, but this does seem like a step towards that—read on. 

ALSO READ: OpenAI Sora explained: How it is different from ChatGPT, and who can use it

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Willow Isn't A Classical Computing Chip, It Is ‘Quantum'

Willow isn't a smartphone chip, like Google's Tensor G4 powering the Pixel 9 series or the Intel Lunar Lake chips. Instead, it's a quantum computing chip, based on the principles of physics and particle physics. This chip has reportedly been in development for over a decade, with the vision of creating a practical, large-scale quantum computer.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Google refers to quantum mechanics as the “operating system of nature,” aiming to harness its potential to accelerate scientific discovery and address humanity's most pressing challenges. 

This breakthrough even drew attention from Elon Musk, who responded with a “wow” on X (formerly Twitter).

What Are Qubits, and How Do They Differ from Traditional Computing Units?

In traditional computing, the basic unit is represented by either 0 or 1—based on either transistor is on or off. However, “qubits” or quantum bits, can be in both states simultaneously. Think of a flipping coin—a qubit is similar to that—being both heads and tails at the same time until you finally get to see the result. 

However, Google says there's a significant problem with qubits, and this is because qubits have a tendency to rapidly exchange information with the environment. This leads to difficulties in safeguarding the information needed for computation. Google says that the more qubits you use—meaning, the more powerful a computer or chipset becomes—the more errors there will be.

However, Google has been able to use more qubits and solve more errors, thereby making the system more quantum. Google says this state is referred to as "below threshold"—reducing errors while scaling up qubits. Google says that the creation of Willow is the first step towards building a very large quantum computer.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…

Google Willow—A Sign That Large And Useful Quantum Computers Can Be A Reality Soon

Google states that this is the first system set below threshold, and it is a sign that useful, large-scale quantum computers can eventually be built. This development will allow companies like Google to implement practical and commercially relevant algorithms that cannot be run on traditional computers.

That being said, Willow currently has 105 physical qubits. However, this may not be sufficient for real-world implementations. Scientists speculate that millions or even billions of qubits might be needed to perform calculations that have a real-world impact. It could therefore be a while before we achieve that.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 11:52 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets