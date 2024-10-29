Indian government issues high risk warning for these Google users, check details

Google Chrome remains the world's most popular web browser, attracting millions of users daily. Its dominance in the web browser market is largely due to its continuous introduction of new features and timely security updates. As reliance on digital platforms increases, Google is committed to enhancing user safety by safeguarding personal and sensitive information, including locations and banking details. However, as cyber threats evolve, fraudsters are constantly finding ways to exploit vulnerabilities. In light of recent security concerns, the Indian government has issued a warning for users operating Google Chrome versions prior to 130.0.6723.69/.70 on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms.

The alert comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which has identified multiple vulnerabilities within these outdated browser versions. These weaknesses can allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Understanding the risks

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Inappropriate implementation in Extensions and Type Confusion in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

The successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could not only cause significant disruptions but also compromise user data. Therefore, users are strongly advised to apply the appropriate patches as recommended by Google.

Importance of regular updates

Google frequently releases updates to enhance the Chrome browser's functionality and security. However, many users often neglect to install these updates due to various reasons such as limited data, insufficient storage, or simply convenience. Devices running outdated versions of the browser are particularly vulnerable, making them easy targets for cybercriminals exploiting known vulnerabilities.

To ensure maximum security, users should prioritise regular updates and stay vigilant against potential threats, safeguarding their personal information in an increasingly digital world.



