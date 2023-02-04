    Trending News

    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News India's customs duty change to dial up local phone production-tax official

    India's customs duty change to dial up local phone production-tax official

    India's customs duty change to dial up local phone production-tax official

    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 09:17 IST
    The move comes as Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25%. Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December.
    The move comes as Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25%. Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December. (AP)
    The move comes as Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25%. Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December.
    The move comes as Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25%. Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December. (AP)

    India expects to manufacture more mobile phones this year after the government eliminated import tariffs on some components used to assemble high-end phones from global companies such as Apple Inc , a tax official told Reuters on Friday.

    Indian mobile phone exports nearly doubled year-on-year to $5 billion between April-October in 2022, primarily supported by the government's key scheme to offer incentives to local manufacturers.

    At the annual budget for 2023/24 on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam eliminated the 2.5% customs duty on select parts of mobile camera phones.

    "The duty structure now encourages them (phone manufacturers) to import parts and assemble here," V. Rama Mathew, member of India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, said in an interview.

    "The duty changes will benefit all phone sectors. But it will also benefit the premium phone sector because if you see the cost of components, camera assembly contributes substantially," Mathew said.

    The move comes as Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25%. Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December.

    The Cupertino, California-based company has bet big on India since it began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 via Wistron, and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

    Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, sources told Reuters late last year.

    J.P. Morgan analysts have estimated that a quarter of all Apple products would be made outside China by 2025, up from 5% currently.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 09:15 IST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum
    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more