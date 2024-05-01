Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature

Google I/O 2024: Google seems to be gearing up to introduce a fresh feature for Android, which would empower your smartwatch to manage the audio output settings on your smartphone. Currently, navigating audio output sources on your Android phone is fairly straightforward. Google has already developed a system where Chromecast devices and Spotify Connect facilitate swift transfers of audio output between devices. However, this capability is confined to your phone alone. It appears that Android will soon extend this control to your smartwatch.

Media Routing Control in Development

Google is in the process of developing a new feature called "media routing control" for Android, which would be granted through an app permission. This permission would enable apps on your phone to dictate the destination of audio output. This includes the companion app on a smartwatch, thus enabling the watch itself to assume this function.

Recent Developments in AOSP

The recent appearance of the "media routing control" feature in AOSP was first noted by Android Authority, who also gathered references to the project from other sources. This option would permit an app on your device to "access a list of available devices and control which one streams or casts audio or video from other apps." Google elaborates that the permission “allows [an] app to choose which connected device plays audio or video from other apps. If allowed, this app can access a list of available devices such as headphones and speakers and choose which output device is used to stream or cast audio or video.”

It remains uncertain whether such functionality will be extended to all Wear OS devices or be reserved for select Google devices like the Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2. Additionally, it's unclear whether it will be included in the full release of Android. More information is expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, where a comprehensive overview of the future of Android, Wear OS, and other Google software is anticipated.

