 Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature

Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature

Google I/O 2024: Google is planning an Android update allowing smartwatches to control phone audio output. This could revolutionise how we manage audio.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 01 2024, 16:50 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google I/O 2024: Smartwatches to control phone audio output soon- Details about new feature
icon View all Images
Google I/O 2024: Android might soon allow smartwatches to control phone audio. Google's update could reshape audio management (Unsplash)

Google I/O 2024: Google seems to be gearing up to introduce a fresh feature for Android, which would empower your smartwatch to manage the audio output settings on your smartphone. Currently, navigating audio output sources on your Android phone is fairly straightforward. Google has already developed a system where Chromecast devices and Spotify Connect facilitate swift transfers of audio output between devices. However, this capability is confined to your phone alone. It appears that Android will soon extend this control to your smartwatch.

Media Routing Control in Development

Google is in the process of developing a new feature called "media routing control" for Android, which would be granted through an app permission. This permission would enable apps on your phone to dictate the destination of audio output. This includes the companion app on a smartwatch, thus enabling the watch itself to assume this function. 

Also read: WhatsApp may bring account restriction feature- Know what it's about and how it will work

Recent Developments in AOSP

The recent appearance of the "media routing control" feature in AOSP was first noted by Android Authority, who also gathered references to the project from other sources. This option would permit an app on your device to "access a list of available devices and control which one streams or casts audio or video from other apps." Google elaborates that the permission “allows [an] app to choose which connected device plays audio or video from other apps. If allowed, this app can access a list of available devices such as headphones and speakers and choose which output device is used to stream or cast audio or video.”

Also read: Google has good news for English language learners- Here's how new AI chatbot in Search will help

It remains uncertain whether such functionality will be extended to all Wear OS devices or be reserved for select Google devices like the Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2. Additionally, it's unclear whether it will be included in the full release of Android. More information is expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, where a comprehensive overview of the future of Android, Wear OS, and other Google software is anticipated.

Also read: Apple removes these AI image generator apps from App Store- Know about the new rules here

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 16:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it latest google play store update allows android users to download two apps simultaneously apple ipad event: upcoming apple pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window mercedes ceo says ‘no’ to apple but ‘yes’ to google with ola källenius making a bold statement on carplay how to hide your instagram online status from others moto buds, moto buds+ and more- motorola to launch new tws earbuds series in india uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘swastika chandra’ has nothing to do with hitler beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Useful tips to become a pro player and win every match
Free Fire redeem codes for April 30.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30: Smart tips to win battlefield with ease
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon

Best Deals For You

Innovative Neckband
Unix launches UX-2000 Retro: The ultimate wireless neckband with customizable voices
best laptops in India
Best laptops in India: From MSI, Acer, to HP, Check out the top 10 picks for personal and professional use
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh
10 Best Laptops Under 1 Lakh: Premium Choices for Tech Enthusiasts
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 launched in India; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets