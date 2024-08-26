 iPhone users may soon be able to change default app settings, pre-installed apps- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone users may soon be able to change default app settings, pre-installed apps- All details

iPhone users may soon be able to change default app settings, pre-installed apps- All details

Apple is reportedly bringing new changes which will allow iPhone users to change default app settings for messages, password, keyboard etc. The new update might allow users to delete apps like camera and safari.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 12:34 IST
iPhone users may soon be able to change default app settings, installed pre-installed app- All details
Apple iOS and iPad users might get customization features in 2025. (Unsplash)

Apple is reportedly bringing a massive change to default app settings and downloads. According to a Tech Radar report, the tech giant was compelled to implement these changes due to the new guidelines of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). 

Also Read: iPhone users get new version of latest iOS update: Here's what it means and why you should install it right now

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
40% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Apple recently announced that users will be able to change the default email and browsing applications on their iPhones. This new feature, which was first launched in Europe, is soon to make its debut in other regions of the world.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Google to pre-load ‘Essentials' on these Windows PCs: Can you uninstall them?

According to the report, there is a likelihood that iPad and iOS users may also get the option to set their default apps for tasks such as messaging, keyboards, password managers, and more. The new development may allow users to delete pre-installed apps such as Safari, Photos, Camera, Messages, App Store, and more from their iPhones and iPads. It is speculated that, except for the Settings app, iOS users might be able to delete all other apps.

Also Read: Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details

New browser choice options

Apple is reportedly releasing a new update that may allow users to set the default browser in the European Union region. In this new feature, the company may showcase all the browser options that have been available to users in the past. It is believed that the company will allow users to consider all browser options. Apple might also disclose additional information about third-party browsers to all iOS users, which it did not reveal in the previously launched edition of browser choice.

Also Read: Infinix Note 40 Pro, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ racing edition with F1 inspired design launched in India- All details

New Customisation on the Way

Apart from this, another tech publication, Android Authority, has reported that Apple will likely launch a new set of customization features for iPhones in 2025. These may include custom specifications for navigation and translation apps. Although these upcoming updates are likely to launch in the EU region first, similar to the integration of USB Type-C charging ports. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 12:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works check out best valorant crosshair codes and know how to set them up this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone ringtones written by grammy winning musician- know if you are using the similar ringtones death of the sun! know horrific way our sun will die how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window bitcoin scam: fraudulent cryptocurrency platform africrypt owners raees, ameer cajee vanish
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets