iPhone users may soon be able to change default app settings, pre-installed apps- All details

Apple is reportedly bringing a massive change to default app settings and downloads. According to a Tech Radar report, the tech giant was compelled to implement these changes due to the new guidelines of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple recently announced that users will be able to change the default email and browsing applications on their iPhones. This new feature, which was first launched in Europe, is soon to make its debut in other regions of the world.

According to the report, there is a likelihood that iPad and iOS users may also get the option to set their default apps for tasks such as messaging, keyboards, password managers, and more. The new development may allow users to delete pre-installed apps such as Safari, Photos, Camera, Messages, App Store, and more from their iPhones and iPads. It is speculated that, except for the Settings app, iOS users might be able to delete all other apps.

New browser choice options

Apple is reportedly releasing a new update that may allow users to set the default browser in the European Union region. In this new feature, the company may showcase all the browser options that have been available to users in the past. It is believed that the company will allow users to consider all browser options. Apple might also disclose additional information about third-party browsers to all iOS users, which it did not reveal in the previously launched edition of browser choice.

New Customisation on the Way

Apart from this, another tech publication, Android Authority, has reported that Apple will likely launch a new set of customization features for iPhones in 2025. These may include custom specifications for navigation and translation apps. Although these upcoming updates are likely to launch in the EU region first, similar to the integration of USB Type-C charging ports.

