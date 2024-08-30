 Left IT job, became a waiter: Techie warns about ‘rage quitting’ on Reddit | Tech News
Left IT job; forced to be a waiter: Techie shares his big mistake about ‘rage quitting’ on Reddit

Reddit post is now going viral and getting mixed reactions from the users. The techie believes that his move to quit his job was a bad decision.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 11:03 IST
Reddit user has shared his experience of job in the IT industry and how he decided to rage quit one Monday morning. (Pexels)

IT jobs can be life changing. While it can be rewarding to some, it can also push someone in a downward spiral. In a world where IT jobs are scrutinised for the poor work-life balance and growth, millions are still pursuing courses and degrees with an aim to join the workforce. Social media platforms are filled with posts from IT workers ranting about their jobs and organisation. While people think that leaving their tiring job and switching their line of profession may make things better, a ‘warning' post on Reddit by an IT worker suggests otherwise.

“Made a bad career move”

In a Reddit post shared by trikrakalakatops in sub-reddit ITCareerQuestions, the user talks about his move to rage quit his IT job and why it was a giant mistake.

“I had a cushy low stress and low paying route sales gig for 13 years. I studied up and got a certification and moved to IT which paid more off the bat. But I was new, under supported, my boss was unwilling or unable to help me when I needed it and I rage quit one particular bad Monday morning that I was left alone in the office again. It was a bad decision. Now I have 13 years sales and 5 months of helpdesk on my resume and I'm unemployed.” the users shared in the Reddit post.

Also read: Sorry about motherboard issues: OnePlus responds after asking 42,000 to repair mobile that costs 38,700 now

“I'm fortunate enough that I have like years salary in savings but I don't want to burn it all because I made a bad career move. Posting to get some inspiration. I know some people will tell me I made giant mistake and I totally agree. I've been beating myself up about it for a month. It's hard for me to eat or sleep but I know I need to move on. I just don't know where.” the user further added.

The Reddit post is now viral and getting mixed reactions from the users. While few are calling it the right move for the mental health and backing the users for finding a better job, several are calling it a normal in the IT sector and believe rage quitting is a bad decision. “We all have to pay our dues in this business.” a Reddit user commented. “Quite the contrary, life is too short to be miserable. Use the time to find a better fit.” another user wrote.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 10:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets