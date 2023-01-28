    Trending News

    Making online payments? Check 5 best payment apps- Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, more

    Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and more- here are five best online payment apps that you can use.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 17:58 IST
    Google Pay
    Check 5 best online payment apps here. (Bloomberg)
    Online transactions have taken the world by storm, especially over the last couple of years. From street vendors to money transfers in your own bank account, everything can be done online through payment apps. There are several mobile applications available through which you can make online payments, do recharges and much more. These apps can be installed from Google Play Store for Android users while iPhone or iOS users can go to Apple App Store for the same. If you want to know the top ones, here we provide a list for you including Google Pay, BHIM, Paytm to PhonePe:

    1. Google Pay app: Google Pay is one of the most popularly and widely used payment applications. It uses UnifiedPayments Interface (UPI) for the same. You can use the app to transfer money to people in your contact, to bank accounts, via scanning QR codes, among others.

    2. Paytm app: The application allows users to make payments using e-wallet. The platform not only enables users to do micro payments but can also be used to pay bills, house rent and much more.

    3. PhonePe app: This UPI based payment making application can be used for making online bill payments, recharges, booking gas cylinders, purchases, and more.

    4. BHIM App: It is also an UPI based application developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The application also supports several Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Bengali, among others.

    5. WhatsApp Pay: You can use the online messaging or chatting application for making financial transactions too. All you need to do is open the person's chat you want to send money to, click on the rupee symbol available beside the clip icon, enter the amount and send. Notably, you need to add your bank account first in order to make the transaction.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 17:57 IST
