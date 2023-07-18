Home Tech News Mark Zuckerberg says Twitter-rival Threads’ daily users ahead of expectations, reveals future plans

Mark Zuckerberg says Twitter-rival Threads’ daily users ahead of expectations, reveals future plans

Highlighting the growth spurt of Twitter-rival app Threads, Mark Zuckerberg said that tens of millions of users are coming back to the app daily. He also revealed the focus for the rest of the year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 08:51 IST
5 Tech Titans who reacted to Twitter-killer Threads - Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk, check it out
image caption
1/7 On their part, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, posted this note on the Threads app, “Here we go. We have lots of work to do, but we’re looking to build an open, civil place for people to have conversations.” (REUTERS)
Mark Zuckerberg
2/7 At the same time, Meta Platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind.” (AP)
Elon Musk
3/7 Elon Musk - While Musk did not directly talk about the Threads app, the Twitter chief took a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comment about how Twitter runs, saying, “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.” Musk also responded to a meme with a laughing emoji on Twitter which showed a keyboard with copy-and-paste buttons, implying that Threads was just a copycat of Twitter. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
4/7 Jack Dorsey - The former Twitter CEO and current co-founder of Bluesky Social mocked the similar interface of several Twitter alternatives in a tweet. He wrote, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” (REUTERS)
Bill Gates
5/7 Bill Gates - Announcing his arrival on the new microblogging platform, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote on Threads, “I’m excited to jump into @threadsapp,” while also sharing a GIF of him jumping over a chair. (REUTERS)
image caption
6/7 Carl Pei - Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has also joined Threads. In his first post, he wrote, “I don’t know if Threads is going to make it or not, but at least it has closed the door for Bluesky.” (Bloomberg)
image caption
7/7 M.G. Siegler - In a tweet, M.G. Siegler, general partner at Google Ventures wrote about Threads, “Sort of strange that Instagram is about to launch Threads to try to eat Twitter just as Retro is starting to eat Instagram Stories…” (Google Ventures)
Mark Zuckerberg
View all Images
Know the future plans of the Threads app that was revealed by Mark Zuckerberg. (REUTERS)

Ever since its launch on July 6, Meta's Instagram-powered Twitter-rival app Threads has been hitting big milestones. Just five days after its launch, it surpassed the massive 100 million registered users on the platform, becoming the fastest consumer application to reach this milestone and beating OpenAI's ChatGPT's record of 2 months. And now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has highlighted that the users are actively using the platform weeks after the launch.

A few hours ago, Zuckerberg posted on Threads and said, “I'm very optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together. Early growth was off the charts, but more importantly, 10s of millions of people now come back daily. That's way ahead of what we expected”.

He also revealed what the company plans to do with the platform for the rest of the year as well as the years to come. “The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It'll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community. We've run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I'm confident Threads is on a good path too” he added.

Twitter is taking its rival seriously

While there is no way to verify the daily user statistics on Threads, Twitter, its biggest rival, is not taking it lightly. Right after Threads' launch, Twitter executive chair Elon Musk posted a series of tweets taking digs at Threads, Zuckerberg, and Instagram. It was also reported that Meta was threatened to be sued by Twitter.

The very next week, after Threads crossed the 100 million mark, both Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted how Twitter's “user-seconds” were the highest since February and were primed to make a new all-time record soon.

In fact, Twitter also began sharing its ad revenue with its verified content creators, giving them a slice of their own pie for the first time since the creation of the platform. Although the announcement itself was made on June 10, much before Threads' launch, whether the move was precautionary in nature cannot be said.

Back then, Musk had tweeted, explaining how the ad revenue was calculated and the total amount to be disbursed, “In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count”.

While it is not exactly a ‘hail Mary' move on Twitter's behalf, it does highlight that the people behind the platform are taking the threat of Threads taking away a part of their user base seriously. While it cannot be said about the platforms, with the incentives being thrown, users are definitely going to come out as the winners.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 08:50 IST
JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
