 Microsoft Copilot chatbot is now available with Telegram app: Here’s how it will work | Tech News
Microsoft announces Copilot chatbot for Telegram. Check out how it will work on mobile devices and desktop apps.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 29 2024, 14:00 IST
Microsoft Copilot chatbot is now available with Telegram app: Here’s how it will work
Copilot is now available on the Telegram app, know more about the integration. (Microsoft)

Just like WhatsApp and Messenger's Meta AI, the instant messaging app, Telegram is now integrated with Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot chatbot. The chatbot will allow users to make human-like conversations and access information based on text prompts. Copilot is capable of understanding and responding to a wide range of topics such as fitness, sports, gaming, travel and much more. Know more about Copilot for Telegram and how it will work on smartphones and desktops.

Copilot for Telegram

According to Microsoft's blog, Telegram is integrated with Copilot which is powered by OpenAI's GPT AI model. The chatbot will work like a daily companion, answering users' queries and providing them with tips for several topics ranging from travel to fitness. Copilot for Telegram leverages Bing search to generate accurate and detailed responses. Users can access Microsoft Copilot via mobile app for both Android and iOS. The chatbot can also be accessed from the desktop app for macOS and Windows.

As of now, Copilot for Telegram has not been rolled out for public users and it is currently in beta testing. Notably, the chatbot only functions on text prompts and does not support voice prompts like ChatGPT. According to reports, the multimodal understanding of Copilot in telegram is expected to come after its official launch.

How to access Copilot in Telegram

  • First, download the Telegram app on your mobile device or desktop.
  • Now, sign in to your account or create a new account if you are using the app for the first time.
  • Visit Microsoft's website:https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/copilot-for-social?form=MY02F9
  • Tap on the “Try Now” button or simply search “@CopilotOfficialBot” on the Telegram app.
  • Now, simply prompt the AI chatbot to start a conversation.

‘As of now, the chatbot is available with very limited features for public users. The Verge reported that currently, it's proving only “ 30 back-and-forth exchanges.” Therefore, more features and capabilities will be available after its official rollout.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets