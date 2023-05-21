Home Tech News Motorola Edge 40: Price and specifications leaked ahead of launch

Motorola Edge 40: Price and specifications leaked ahead of launch

Motorola is set to launch its highly anticipated smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40, in India on May 23. Ahead of its official debut, the price of the device has been revealed through a listing on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 13:48 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: A closer look at this 200MP camera flagship
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
1/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. This is the most expensive Motorola phone on sale in India today. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It look bright and vivid, and the curved edges only enhance its looks. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs on a near-stock Android 12 with Moto MyUX theme additions. 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security support promised. UI has no bloatware and adware. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 200MP main rear camera, a 50MP ultrawide+macro camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The front camera uses a 60MP sensor for selfies.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
5/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra relies on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra relies on a 4610mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 40
View all Images
Motorola Edge 40 is all set to launch in India on May 23. (Motorola)

Motorola is set to launch its highly anticipated smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40, in India on May 23. Ahead of its official debut, the price of the device has been revealed through a listing on Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 40 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It will be available in three distinct color options and will sport a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will boast a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and will be powered by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging. The Motorola Edge 40 was first introduced in Europe.

Price of Motorola Edge 40 in India

Flipkart has provided a glimpse of the pricing details for the Motorola Edge 40 ahead of its scheduled launch on May 23. According to the website's banner, the smartphone is expected to be available in India at a price of Rs. 27,999. Pre-orders for the device will commence on May 23, accompanied by convenient no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000 per month. Additionally, the listing indicates an exchange offer with a potential value of up to Rs. 2,000. However, at present, the exact price of the Motorola Edge 40 is not yet listed on the e-commerce platform.

Specifications

Motorola Edge 40 will come with a segment-first 144Hz 3D curved 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display, offering a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and HDR10+ support. The display will provide a brightness of 1200 nits.

Under the hood, the phone will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, making it the world's first smartphone to feature this chipset. It will come with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on Android 13 out of the box.

The Motorola Edge 40 will sport a dual camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and macro vision lens. Additionally, there will be a 32-megapixel front-facing camera housed within a punch-hole design for selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It will also offer 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging capabilities.

With its impressive specifications and features, the Motorola Edge 40 aims to capture the attention of smartphone enthusiasts and further strengthen Motorola's position in the competitive smartphone market.

First Published Date: 21 May, 13:48 IST
