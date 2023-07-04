Oppo Reno6 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Oppo Reno6 5G in India?
Oppo Reno6 5G price in India at 29,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
