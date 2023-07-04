 Oppo Reno6 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Reno6 5G

OPPO Reno6 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 35,000 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno6 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno6 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹35,000
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4300 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
Oppo Reno6 5g Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super VOOC, v2.0, 65W: 100 % in 28 minutes
  • No
  • 4300 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.4
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exmor RS
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.7
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Back: Plastic
  • 182 grams
  • 7.5 mm
  • 72.1 mm
  • 156.8 mm
  • Blue, Dark Blue
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 20:9
  • 750 nits
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 409 ppi
  • 88.29 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 91.7 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v11
  • ColorOS
  • Reno 6
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • July 23, 2021 (Official)
  • OPPO Reno6 5G
  • OPPO
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • No
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Head: 1.14 W/kg, Body: 0.078 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 26.0 s
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 105 GB
  • No
Oppo Reno6 5g FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Reno6 5G in India?

Oppo Reno6 5G price in India at 29,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno6 5G?

How many colors are available in Oppo Reno6 5G?

What is the Oppo Reno6 5G Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo Reno6 5G Waterproof?

    Oppo Reno6 5g