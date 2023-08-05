 Motorola Edge 20 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 20 from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 20 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
32 MP
4000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
Motorola Edge 20 Price in India

Motorola Edge 20 price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 20 is Rs.27,800 on amazon.in.

Motorola Edge 20 price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of Motorola Edge 20 is Rs.27,800 on amazon.in.


Motorola Edge 20 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 32 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 30W
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • Yes
  • F1.9
  • 32 MP f/2.25, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • Dual Video Recording
  • F2.25
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
  • Frosted Pearl, Frosted Emerald
  • Dust proof
  • 163 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 76 mm
  • 6.9 mm
  • 163 mm
Display
  • 450 nits
  • 87.49 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 144 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 393 ppi
  • 90.6 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Motorola
  • August 24, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Edge 20
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.37 W/kg, Body: 1.38 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) / 3700(band 43) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
  • 8 GB
  • Adreno 642L
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes
  • No
Motorola Edge 20 FAQs

What is the price of the Motorola Edge 20 in India?

Motorola Edge 20 price in India at 27,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola Edge 20?

How many colors are available in Motorola Edge 20?

What is the Motorola Edge 20 Battery Capacity?

Is Motorola Edge 20 Waterproof?

    Motorola Edge 20