 Mukesh Ambani offering free Reliance Jio recharge to celebrate son's wedding? Know the truth here
Mukesh Ambani offering free Reliance Jio recharge to celebrate son’s wedding? Know the truth here

Reliance Jio is known to roll out recharge plans at discounted rates on special occasions such as Diwali and New Year.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 12:33 IST
Mukesh Ambani offering free Reliance Jio recharge to celebrate son’s wedding? Know the truth here
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is currently the largest telecom operator in India. (PTI)

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and owner of the country's largest telecom operator, recently hosted a grand wedding for his son Anant Ambani. The multi-million dollar wedding was attended by celebrities from around the globe and while it gave a chance to artists to get fat cheques for their performances, it also gave a chance to fraudsters to dupe people. Reliance Jio is known to roll out recharge plans at discounted rates on special occasions such as Diwali and New Year. A message suggesting that Mukesh Ambani released a special deal offering recharge worth 799 on the occasion of his son's marriage is now doing rounds on the internet. We can confirm that the message is misleading and the billionaire is not offering any such plan.

Take a look at Reliance Jio fake offer message 

"On the occasion of Anant Ambani's marriage on 12th July, Mukesh Ambani is offering 3 months free recharge worth 799 to everyone in India. So now recharge your number by clicking on the blue link below." the message reads. Along with the message is a link to an unknown site called MahaCashback. Reliance Jio has confirmed that this message is misleading. Clicking on the link mentioned along the message may lead to financial loss or misuse of personal information.

How to keep yourself safe from fake, misleading messages

To safeguard yourself from such fake and misleading messages, you should always pay attention to the source of messages. Fraudsters often dupe people by impersonating reliable personalities and organisations. It's essential to verify the authenticity of the sender before engaging with attachments.

It is also worth remembering that scammers often try to create urgency by claiming that you are about to lose your account or you may have won something big. By using social psychology, scammers may try to pressure you to make hasty decisions

Legitimate companies never ask you to share your sensitive data in messages. That‘s why you should avoid sharing personal data on messages with any company. Most of the time, you should also be able to call out a fake message by looking at unusual language usage and grammatical errors.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 12:33 IST
