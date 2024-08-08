 Mukesh Ambani pays the highest salary to this Reliance employee, the richest Indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is Rs… | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Mukesh Ambani pays the highest salary to this Reliance employee, the richest Indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is Rs…

Mukesh Ambani pays the highest salary to this Reliance employee, the richest Indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is Rs…

Mukesh Ambani is currently India's richest man with a net worth of more than Rs. 9,52,805 crore.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 09:24 IST
Mukesh Ambani pays the highest salary to this Reliance employee, the richest Indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is Rs…
Mukesh Ambani owns India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio. (ANI)

Mukesh Ambani has been the richest man in India for quite a long time now. As per Forbes, his current net worth stands at Rs. 9,52,805 crore ($113.5 billion). Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs. 19.82 trillion. He is involved in a wide range of businesses through the subsidiaries of Reliance Industries including telecom, energy, retail, financial and others. He is the owner of Jio, the largest telecom operator in India that is currently gearing up to launch its satellite-based internet service. Despite spearheading such a massive conglomerate, Mukesh Ambani does not draw any salary. His annual remuneration is Rs. 0.

Also read: Jio launches new smart digital cluster for 2-wheelers, powered by MediaTek: All details here

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Mukesh Ambani setting ‘exceptional example'

In light of Covid-19 outbreak, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani voluntarily decided to forego his entire remuneration including salary, allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits as well as any commissions for year 2020-21. He continued on the same path in the year 2021-22, in the year 2022-23, and now in 2023-24 as well. This is an exceptional example in the corporate world.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Reliance Jio vs Airtel unlimited 5G booster plans: What you get in Rs. 51, Rs. 101 recharge plans

Prior to that, Mukesh Ambani had his remuneration capped at 15 crore since 2008-09 . In the last four years, India's richest man did not avail any allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, commission or stock options from Reliance for his role as the Chairman and Managing Director.

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to Hital Meswani

As per the official data, Hital Meswani is the highest paid director at Reliance. His annual remuneration for FY2023-24 stood at Rs. 25.42 crore including salary, allowances, commission, perquisites, and retiral benefits. Hital Meswani has been on the board of Reliance since 1995.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani offering free Reliance Jio recharge to celebrate son's wedding? Know the truth here

Hital Meswani is son of Rasiklal Meswani, Mukesh Ambani's first mentor in the business world. Hital Meswani has been the brain behind successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 09:24 IST
Tags:
Trending: jio launches new smart digital cluster for 2-wheelers, powered by mediatek: all details here rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new google monopolised search illegally, spent billions to suppress competition: us judge bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more google rolls out cross device sharing feature for select android phones and tablets- details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to hide your instagram online status from others
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets