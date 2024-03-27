 Musk's xAI to enable chatbot Grok for all premium subscribers of X | Tech News
Elon Musk shared that xAI's chatbot Grok will now be open to all premium subscribers of X. This decision reflects Musk's strategic shift towards subscription plans over traditional advertising.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 07:12 IST
Elon Musk revealed that xAI's chatbot Grok will now be accessible to all premium subscribers of social media platform X. (Bloomberg)
Elon Musk said on Tuesday artificial intelligence startup xAI's chatbot, Grok, will be enabled for all premium subscribers of social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He announced it in a post on X, without revealing any more details. Previously, the chatbot was available only to Premium subscribers.

As more advertisers move away from the microblogging platform, the billionaire has stressed reducing the company's reliance on advertising and has turned his focus to more attractive subscription plans.

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, after he sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

The move could give the public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology and aligns xAI with firms such as Meta and France's Mistral, both of which have open-source AI models.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 07:12 IST
