NASA to train ISRO astronauts for upcoming ISS mission in 2024 to boost Indian space ambitions

NASA has announced historic collaboration with ISRO, paving the way for Indian astronauts to train for a 2024 mission to the ISS, strengthening global partnerships in space exploration.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 14:07 IST
ISRO and NASA to launch NISAR mission soon! Check out the phases of the project
NASA and ISRO
1/5 ISRO and NASA are collaborating to conduct a low Earth Orbit observatory mission called NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. The project aims to study the Earth’s ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses. Additionally, the NISAR mission aims to have a thorough understanding of natural disasters, sea levels, and groundwater levels.  (NASA/JPL)
NASA and ISRO
2/5 The NISAR mission is expected to be conducted in three phases. As of now, ISRO is conducting different series of tests for the official launch of the mission. Recently, ISRO successfully conducted a 21-day test during which the satellite was kept under a thermal vacuum chamber.   (NASA/JPL)
NASA and ISRO
3/5 NISAR mission launch phase: The mission will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota with ISRO’s GSLV expendable launch vehicle. After the launch and post-separation, the mission launch phase will be concluded with solar array deployment along with placing the observatory in an Earth-pointed attitude and enabling two-way communication with the ground.  (Pixabay)
NASA and ISRO
4/5 NISAR mission commissioning phase: The first 90 days of this ISRO-NASA mission will conduct in-orbit checkout (IOC) which will prepare the observatory for further science operations. Commissioning will also be done in subsequent phases: initial checkout, spacecraft checkout and instrument checkout. These phases will test each instrument and payload independently. (NASA/JPL)
NASA and ISRO
5/5 NISAR mission science operation phase: The science operation phase will be conducted during the end of the commissioning phase and it will be conducted for 3 years. During this phase, several scheduled manoeuvres will be conducted to maintain the science orbit and to avoid any conflict which could affect the observations. (Pixabay)
NASA and ISRO
NASA and ISRO collaborate to train two Indian astronauts - one set to fly to the ISS in 2024. (Pexels)

In a significant stride towards international collaboration in space exploration, NASA has announced its involvement in the training of two Indian astronauts, with one scheduled to embark on a week-long journey to the International Space Station (ISS) in late 2024. The revelation came from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson during his ongoing week-long tour across multiple cities in India, where he is engaging with political leaders and officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enhance the collaborative efforts between the two space agencies.

A Joint Endeavor Towards the ISS

The partnership between NASA and ISRO extends beyond this upcoming mission, encompassing shared initiatives in planetary defense and collaborative efforts related to the ISS. Both agencies had previously committed to working together on future space projects, solidifying their commitment to advancing scientific exploration.

During a meeting in New Delhi this week, Bill Nelson extended congratulations to Jitendra Singh, the Deputy Minister for Science and Technology, commending India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made a historic touchdown near the moon's south pole a few months ago. NASA is now eagerly awaiting approval from ISRO to commence the training of the selected astronauts.

Speaking to NDTV, Nelson shared the timeline for the ambitious endeavor, stating, "It would be a year from now, at the end of 2024, that the Indian astronaut would go to the space station, probably for two weeks. During this mission, they will conduct scientific experiments of significant importance to India."

Earlier, Nelson also met with Rakesh Sharma, the trailblazing astronaut who became the first Indian citizen to journey into low-Earth orbit in 1984 during a week-long mission to the Soviet Union's Salyut 7 space station. Looking ahead to the future, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath revealed plans to select four astronauts for their next space venture, with all four receiving overseas training, and two shortlisted candidates undergoing training at NASA.

While details remain unclear about whether the astronauts will also receive training for moon landing missions, which India aspires to achieve by 2040, the collaborative spirit between NASA and ISRO continues to flourish. Both agencies are set to jointly launch the NISAR Earth observation satellite early next year, reinforcing the importance of their partnership in advancing space exploration.

"It's important that we do this as partners," emphasised Nelson, underlining the significance of international collaboration in pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and space exploration.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 14:07 IST
