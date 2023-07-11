New animated emoji added to Google Messages; know what you will get

Google Messages app has rolled out its current version of the beta update in which it introduced cute and expressive emojis. Earlier it was only emoji-only messages but now you can send emojis with actual expressions and animation, according to a 9To5Google Report.

Google is constantly working on its emoji game for Android users over the years. The emoji kitchen gained popularity and we have been using it frequently, however, now with its beta update, we can soon enjoy sharing animated emojis that will show our actual expression to the message receiver. With new animated emojis, we can say goodbye to traditional message bubbles and say Hello to emojis that will appear directly within the conversation view.

It is observed that all Android users do not have access to these features yet, as Google is testing the feature in a limited region or with a limted audience before the big release.

This approach includes animated emoji, which adds a touch of liveliness to conversations. For instance, the “Melting” emoji features a melting face animation, while the “peeking” emoji aptly conveys the hiding face. And the most talked about “Loudly-crying” emoji brings tears like a fountain.

You can find the list of animated emoji on Google's official website. Also note that if you send multiple emoji in a single text, the animation will not appear and the animation will appear to only Google message app users.

This major feature will give serious competition to other apps like Telegram and Discord. Now the emoji-only trend will soon take its leave with apps upgrading their user interface and bringing new features every day.

More information about the feature and update is yet to be released by the company. Once you get it, the new animated emojis will allow you to express your emotions with ease.

It is expected that this feature will be widely available within the next few months.