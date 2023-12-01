Icon
New WhatsApp feature launched! Now, secure locked chats with a secret code this way

A new WhatsApp feature has been launched a new feature for its locked chats that enables users to hide it behind a secret code. Know more about the WhatsApp feature here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 08:29 IST
WhatsApp
Check the new WhatsApp feature that lets users secure locked chats with a secret code. (Unsplash)
Check the new WhatsApp feature that lets users secure locked chats with a secret code. (Unsplash)

The online messaging app WhatsApp has been introducing various new features for the past few months to increase its security and improve user experience. Recently, WhatsApp integrated the email verification feature into the app and now it is working to bring a new feature that will allow users to hide their locked chats behind a secret code. The secret code will be decided by the users with the help of letters, characters and, numbers, to keep their chats secure. Check out how the new WhatsApp feature will work.

WhatsApp secret code for locked chats

According to a report by the Verge, WhatsApp is rolling out the secret code feature to the app to allow users to lock their chats with a secure code. Earlier this year, the app introduced the locked chats feature which allowed users to hide the chat content, and now, with a secure code, they will get an extra layer of protection for people who have access to their WhatsApp.

With WhatsApp secret code, users can lock the entire chat with a code or password which can be created with letters, numbers, special characters, and emoji. Additionally, this feature is so hidden that other users will not know if you have a locked chat folder. As per reports, the users need to enter the secret code in the search bar to access the chat folder. Additionally, the use of a secret code is not compulsory as you can select to show your locked chats in the chatlist as well if you want to.

Also, to use the feature, users only have to long press the conversation and set a code for the chat instead of going the WhatsApp chat settings.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement through the WhatsApp Channel during which he said, “Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can ‘unintentionally' discover your most private conversations.”

The WhatsApp secret code feature has started to roll out globally and users will receive the feature on their smartphones in the coming months.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 08:29 IST
