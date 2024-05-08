 OpenAI Is Readying a Search Product to Rival Google, Perplexity | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI Is Readying a Search Product to Rival Google, Perplexity

OpenAI Is Readying a Search Product to Rival Google, Perplexity

The feature would let ChatGPT users search the web and cite sources in its results.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 07:14 IST
OpenAI Is Readying a Search Product to Rival Google, Perplexity
OpenAI is developing a feature for ChatGPT to search the web and cite sources, potentially competing with Google and Perplexity. (unsplash)

OpenAI is developing a feature for ChatGPT that can search the web and cite sources in its results, according to a person familiar with the matter, potentially competing head on with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and AI search startup Perplexity.

The feature would allow users to ask ChatGPT a question and receive answers that use details from the web with citations to sources such as Wikipedia entries and blog posts, according to the person, who asked to remain anonymous discussing private information. One version of the product also uses images alongside written responses to questions, when they're relevant. If a user asked ChatGPT how to change a doorknob, for instance, the results might include a diagram to illustrate the task, the person said.

The Information reported on a search product in development in February. The details on how the product might work have not previously been reported. OpenAI declined to comment.

OpenAI is under immense pressure to expand the capabilities of its most well-known product as a growing list of rivals are pushing out chatbots — and search has proven to be a key area of interest for the AI industry. Perplexity has gained popularity — and a $1 billion valuation — by offering an AI-powered search engine that emphasizes accuracy and citations. Google has also been racing to rethink its core search experience around AI and is expected to reveal the latest plans for its Gemini AI models at its annual I/O event next week. 

On social media, there has been tremendous speculation about OpenAI's search plans. Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, recently pointed to the existence of the web page search.chatgpt.com as an indicator that a search feature could be coming from OpenAI. Visitors to that URL will see a “not found” message in small type on the page, but over the weekend it briefly re-routed to chatgpt.com, the official website where users can interact with the chatbot.

Such a feature would expand on what OpenAI currently offers to some users. ChatGPT can automatically pull up search results online for certain queries — such as the current weather in San Francisco — but the feature is currently limited to those who pay for the chatbot. In some cases, this option also provides citations. But the product can have hiccups: When asked on Sunday, “What did President Biden do this weekend?” it said he was in Delaware. While accurate, it cited a news story from 2023.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 07:13 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch use of whatsapp plus, gb whatsapp got your whatsapp account banned? here is how to fix it dark side of social media: how tiktok star ava majury was almost killed earning money online beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks wow! facebook messenger to alert you if anyone takes screenshot of your chat like snapchat hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode microsoft readies new ai model to compete with google, openai, the information reports new instagram feature rolled out! you can delete content in bulk now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab free in game loot- weapons, skins and more today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7: Grab new outfits, weapon skin, diamonds, more
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6: Upgrade your arsenal and dominate the battlefield
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 6: A guide on how to increase rank and win battlefield

Best Deals For You

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 12 and more
OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India
OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
10 best coding and programming laptops
Best laptops for programming: From ASUS, HP to Dell: Check out the 10 ultimate code companions
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets