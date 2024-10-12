 PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits | Tech News
PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits

PM Internship Scheme 2024 registration is live now, providing youth with valuable internship opportunities across various sectors. Here’s how to apply and eligibility details.

Oct 12 2024
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) opens registration for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 today, October 12. This initiative aims to give youth exposure to real-world business experiences through various internships across multiple sectors. Here is a comprehensive overview of the scheme, covering eligibility, application procedures, and participating companies.

PM Internship Scheme: Application Portal and Timings

Registration for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 begins today at 5 PM. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in. The registration portal will assist in creating profiles and submitting applications. After completing registration, candidates will receive notifications about available internships via their registered email or mobile number.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following criteria to apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2024:

  • Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 30 years old.
  • Education: The scheme welcomes applicants from various educational backgrounds, including undergraduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders.
  • Skills: Internships are available across different functional areas, allowing candidates to align their applications with their skills and academic qualifications.
  • Nationality: This scheme is exclusively for Indian nationals.

How to Apply Online

Applying for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 is a simple process:

1. Visit the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

2. Click on the registration link and fill in personal, educational, and professional details.

3. Submit the form; the portal will generate a resume based on the provided information.

4. Choose up to five internship options based on location, sector, functional role, and qualifications.

5. Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Participating Companies

Over 500 leading companies across various sectors are participating in the PM Internship Scheme 2024, including Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, and HDFC, among others.

Internship Opportunities and Goals

The government aims to create one crore internships over the next five years, with a target of 1.25 lakh placements for 2024-25. Internships will last 12 months, providing hands-on experience while offering monthly assistance of Rs. 4,500 from the Government of India and Rs. 500 from industry partners. Additionally, interns will receive a one-time grant of Rs. 6,000 for incidentals and insurance coverage under specific government schemes.

