Portronics Dash 10 wireless party speaker with karaoke system launched: Check key features, price and more

Portronics has launched the Dash 10, a wireless party speaker designed to enhance audio experiences for users. The speaker features a robust 50W output and includes a dual-bass radiator, which the company claims contributes to a clear sound profile. The Dash 10 features multiple RGB lights, a dual-bass radiator, and various playback options. It comes with a mobile holder space, button controls, and built-in FM functionality. The speaker operates on Bluetooth version 5.3, ensuring a stable connection, and is available in black.

Portronics Dash 10 Wireless Party Speaker: Key Features

The Dash 10 package comes with two wireless microphones, allowing users to transform the speaker into a karaoke system. Upon activation, the speaker lights up with colourful RGB lights, adding a lively element to any gathering. Its compact design includes bevelled edges, making it easy to transport.

One notable feature of the Dash 10 is a dedicated groove for holding smartphones. This allows users to manage playlists or view song lyrics during karaoke sessions. The speaker offers accessible playback controls, enabling users to pause, adjust the volume, or skip tracks seamlessly.

Equipped with a built-in battery, the Dash 10 provides up to six hours of playtime and recharges quickly through a Type-C port. Users can stream music via Bluetooth from their smartphones, and the speaker supports playback from a variety of sources, including memory cards, USB drives, and MP3 players. Its compatibility extends to TF card slots, USB ports, and AUX-in capabilities.

Portronics Dash 10 Wireless Party Speaker: Price and Availability

The Portronics Dash 10 is priced at an introductory price of Rs. 5,499, down from its market retail price of Rs. 11,999. It includes a 12-month warranty and is available for purchase on the company's official website, as well as on platforms like Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and various other online and offline retailers.