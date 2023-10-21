Icon
Home Tech News Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data

Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data

According to a report, Reddit may block search crawlers from Google and Bing which will result in it not being discoverable in search results. However, that will happen if a deal can’t be reached with these AI companies to receive payments for data.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 18:28 IST
Icon
Reddit
Reddit is trying to negotiate deals with companies working with AI such as Google and Microsoft and asking them to make payments for using its data for training the large language models. (Pexels)
Reddit
Reddit is trying to negotiate deals with companies working with AI such as Google and Microsoft and asking them to make payments for using its data for training the large language models. (Pexels)

Of late, many platforms that manage a large amount of data, especially social media platforms, news websites, and large blog sites have expressed their frustrations at bots being used by companies working with AI to crawl these platforms and scrape their data to train large language models (LLM). Many companies are asking to be paid by AI firms now. Among them is Reddit, whose senior officials recently met with AI companies to strike a deal, however, they have not yet been able to reach any agreement. A report claims that if Reddit cannot reach an agreement soon, it can block bots from crawling its site, even if it means that the platform will get delisted from Google and Bing search engines.

According to a report by The Washington Post, a person familiar with the matter said that Reddit “has met with top generative AI companies about being paid for its data” and that if a deal can't be reached “Reddit is considering blocking search crawlers from Google and Bing, which would prevent the forum from being discovered in searches and reduce the number of visitors to the site”. The feeling within the company is that Reddit can survive without search, The Washington Post's source mentioned.

Reddit could block Google, Bing from crawling its site

Reddit has also not denied the reports. Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt told The Verge, after being asked whether Reddit could block Google, Bing, and other search engine crawl bots, “In terms of crawlers, we don't have anything to share on that topic at the moment”.

If the worst-case scenario is played out, people searching for Reddit posts or looking for results from Reddit pages will not get any search results.

This is not the first time Reddit has gone after AI companies. Earlier this year, it put a limit to API requests that third-party apps and platforms could make and increased the prices of requests. As a result, many third-party Android and iOS apps were forced to shut down.

This move against being scraped by AI companies is not limited to Reddit. Twitter did the same earlier, and now users who aren't logged in cannot see comments on a post. Elon Musk has also spoken about measures taken to prevent extreme data scraping from bots. As per The Washington Post, as many as 535 news organizations have opted to block their content from being scraped by companies like OpenAI.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 18:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon