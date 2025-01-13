Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Reliance Jio takes 4G, 5G to Siachen for Indian Army's communication needs

Reliance Jio has made a historic move by bringing 4G and 5G connectivity to the Siachen Glacier to support the Indian Army in one of the world’s toughest terrains.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 17:59 IST
To support the Indian Army's operations, Reliance Jio has brought 4G and 5G connectivity to the Siachen Glacier. (Jio)

 Reliance Jio has achieved a significant milestone by providing 4G and 5G network connectivity to the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. In collaboration with the Indian Army, Jio became the first telecom operator to extend its services to this extreme region. The deployment took place with support from Army Signallers and marks a major technological achievement for the country.

Jio 5G Deployment at the High Altitude

Using its full-stack 5G technology, Jio successfully installed plug-and-play pre-configured equipment at a forward post in the Karakoram range. The project was made possible through close coordination with the Indian Army, which managed logistics and facilitated airlifting the equipment to the glacier. Despite the harsh environment, with temperatures dropping to -50°C, the initiative ensured reliable connectivity at 16,000 feet.

This accomplishment highlights Jio's commitment to overcoming geographical barriers to provide connectivity in remote and challenging locations. It also strengthens communication capabilities for the Indian Army, enhancing its operations in border areas under the most difficult conditions.

Reliance Jio has expanded its network in Ladakh, focusing on critical border posts. As the first operator to bring 4G services to these rugged terrains, Jio continues to support the armed forces and local communities with essential digital services.

The successful launch of 5G at Siachen sets a new standard in the telecom industry, demonstrating Jio's resolve to connect even the most inaccessible parts of India. This achievement reflects the country's technological progress and the unwavering dedication of its armed forces.

Jio Offers Free YouTube Premium for Broadband Users

In a related development, Reliance Jio has introduced a new offer for broadband users, providing YouTube Premium free for two years with select JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid plans. Users subscribing to postpaid plans priced at 888 or higher can enjoy ad-free YouTube, offline viewing, and access to YouTube Music as part of this offer. This initiative responds to the rising popularity of YouTube Premium in India.

