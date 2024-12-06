Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra spotted on FCC: Key details, models confirmed

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series has been spotted at the FCC, fueling growing speculation that it will launch in January.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2024, 18:12 IST
Although the Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport rounded corners. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant is more or less confirmed to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 series soon. Many reports speculate that the launch could take place as early as January next year. Now, recent sightings of the series on FCC for certification have added to this speculation. As spotted by MySmartPrice, three models are expected again this time around: the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Models Number Revealed

These models were spotted with the following model numbers: SM-S931B/DS, SM-S936B/DS, and SM-S938B/DS. It is worth noting that last year's Samsung Galaxy S23 series began with model numbers starting with SM-S92x1B.

MySmartPrice also confirmed that the monikers for the S25 series will indeed be the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. These devices will support wireless charging and wireless power sharing. Additionally, they are expected to feature Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, NFC, and Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/ax/be).

Further, the charging speeds for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to remain at 25W, while the S25 Ultra may support 45W fast charging, similar to the S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25: What More Do We Know? 

So far, numerous leaks have emerged, particularly about the S25 Ultra. Leaks include videos and images, revealing that the S25 Ultra might feature a different design compared to the S24 Ultra. It is said to have more rounded corners, contrasting with the sharp corners of its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the S25 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the latest Qualcomm flagship processor. Titanium is also expected to return as the core material for the S25 Ultra. Regarding cameras, the S25 Ultra is likely to retain its quad-camera setup, while the standard S25 and S25 Plus models are expected to feature triple-camera configurations.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 18:12 IST
