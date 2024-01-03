Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event announced for January 17; Will unveil “all-new mobile experience powered by AI”

After weeks of anticipation, Samsung has finally announced its annual event, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and it is set to take place later this month. The South Korean tech giant has announced that this event will unveil an “all-new mobile experience powered by AI”. The most anticipated launch from the event is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which is the company's flagship product. This year, Samsung has again shifted the launch venue from its headquarters in South Korea to San Jose, California. Know all about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Details

In a release, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Unpacked Event is set to take place on January 17, at 11:30 PM IST/10:00 AM PT. The event will be held in San Jose, California, instead of the Samsung HQ in South Korea where the Galaxy Z smartphones were unveiled last year. It will be streamed live across multiple platforms including the Samsung website as well as its YouTube channel.

The company said, “On January 17, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose. Join us as we unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT and 7 p.m. CET.”

Samsung said that the Galaxy Unpacked Event will bring a “revolutionary mobile experience” powered by AI. The most likely launch is the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company's flagship smartphone lineup. It will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet, as per the company.

