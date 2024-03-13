Slack introduces GIF finder for easy communication; know where to access this feature

Slack is one of the most used communication tools for businesses and teams. It eliminates the need to send emails, or make phone calls, for most things within a team. Now, the communication tool has added a new GIF feature to make work fun between teammates. GIFs have become increasingly popular for sharing emotion- and action-packed views and opinions even though emojis have been ruling the popularity charts for long. Now, on Slack, you can share GIFs with your colleagues to make a telling point or two. Know more about Slack's GIF finder feature.

Slack integrates GIFs

Slack made the official announcement of integrating GIFs into their tool via an X post. The GIF finder feature will enable users to select the perfect GIF from a variety of options. Slack's new GIF feature is powered by Tenor which is now a Google-owned GIF search engine. It will empower users with millions of GIFs, which they can share to express their emotions and feelings. Slack X post said, “Looking for the perfect GIF? We'll help you find it in a jiff. Starting today, you can select GIFs right within the message composer!”

Now, Slack users will have an easier way of sharing GIFs than the previous GIPHY feature. To find GIFs on Slack, open a particular chat and click on the emoji icon and there you can find a new “GIFs” tab. You can use the ones which pop up in front or simply search based on what kind of emotion you want to share. The new feature will allow users to scroll through thousands of GIFs from the integrated Google GIF search engine. The feature is quite similar to other messaging apps such as WhatsApp with integrated GIF features. According to a ZDNet report, the Slack GIF finder is rolling out now and it will be available on your all devices by the end of this month. Therefore, if you don't already have it, you will be seeing the feature on your Slack Message soon.

