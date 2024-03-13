 Slack introduces GIF finder for easy communication; know where to access this feature | Tech News
Home Tech News Slack introduces GIF finder for easy communication; know where to access this feature

Slack introduces GIF finder for easy communication; know where to access this feature

Slack introduces GIF features powered by Tenor, a Google-owned GIF search engine. Know what’s the feature about and how you can use it.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 11:39 IST
Icon
Elevate team efficiency with Hive app - the ultimate project management solution
Slack
1/6 1. Hive App Overview:Hive is a cloud-based project management tool designed to enhance team productivity by enabling task distribution, collaboration, and project analysis. It caters to businesses of all sizes, offering customizable project layouts and advanced features like Hive analytics for tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and workspace productivity data.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Unique Features:Hive stands out with its diverse project management layouts, including Gantt charts and Kanban boards, allowing users to tailor their task-tracking methods. It integrates third-party communication tools like Slack and Skype for seamless team collaboration, alongside a built-in messaging feature for internal connectivity.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Task Visualization:With Hive's summary view feature, users gain a comprehensive overview of tasks, including project names, deadlines, and status updates. Additionally, they can access detailed project summaries to stay informed and organized throughout the workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Time Management:The app includes a dedicated time tracking tool, enabling teams to monitor their productivity levels during work hours. This insight aids in identifying peak efficiency periods and optimizing time allocation for improved project outcomes.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Actionable Workflow Creation:Hive facilitates efficient project planning by allowing users to establish actionable workflows with distinct stages and phases. This clarity in project goals enhances team understanding and alignment, fostering smoother project execution and delivery.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Subscription Options:While the Hive app offers free usage, users seeking advanced features can opt for monthly subscription plans starting from just $1 per user. This affordable pricing structure ensures accessibility to enhanced functionalities tailored to diverse project management needs.  (unsplash)
Slack
icon View all Images
You can now use GIFs on Slack messages. Check details. ( Slack/X)

Slack is one of the most used communication tools for businesses and teams. It eliminates the need to send emails, or make phone calls, for most things within a team. Now, the communication tool has added a new GIF feature to make work fun between teammates. GIFs have become increasingly popular for sharing emotion- and action-packed views and opinions even though emojis have been ruling the popularity charts for long. Now, on Slack, you can share GIFs with your colleagues to make a telling point or two. Know more about Slack's GIF finder feature.

Slack integrates GIFs

Slack made the official announcement of integrating GIFs into their tool via an X post. The GIF finder feature will enable users to select the perfect GIF from a variety of options. Slack's new GIF feature is powered by Tenor which is now a Google-owned GIF search engine. It will empower users with millions of GIFs, which they can share to express their emotions and feelings. Slack X post said, “Looking for the perfect GIF? We'll help you find it in a jiff. Starting today, you can select GIFs right within the message composer!”

Also read: Sidekick browser: Bring Slack, Zoom, Gmail, WhatsApp together to boost your productivity

Now, Slack users will have an easier way of sharing GIFs than the previous GIPHY feature. To find GIFs on Slack, open a particular chat and click on the emoji icon and there you can find a new “GIFs” tab. You can use the ones which pop up in front or simply search based on what kind of emotion you want to share. The new feature will allow users to scroll through thousands of GIFs from the integrated Google GIF search engine. The feature is quite similar to other messaging apps such as WhatsApp with integrated GIF features. According to a ZDNet report, the Slack GIF finder is rolling out now and it will be available on your all devices by the end of this month. Therefore, if you don't already have it, you will be seeing the feature on your Slack Message soon.

Also read: Slack artificial intelligence update rolled out

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 11:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets