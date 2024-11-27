Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Spotify cracks down on piracy, bans these app users ahead of Wrapped 2024 release

Spotify cracks down on piracy, bans these app users ahead of Wrapped 2024 release

Spotify takes a bold step against piracy by disabling modified apps, just days before releasing its highly anticipated Wrapped 2024 feature. Here's what you need to know.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 27 2024, 20:12 IST
Spotify
Spotify has blocked modified apps ahead of Wrapped 2024 release to combat piracy and ensure security.

Spotify is taking a firm stand against piracy as it disables all modified apps just days before the anticipated launch of its Spotify Wrapped 2024 feature. This annual event, which highlights users' music listening habits, is eagerly awaited by millions around the world. In a bid to ensure that only legitimate users access the service, Spotify has implemented API-level changes that block modded versions of its app. These changes prevent users from accessing music, replacing content with error messages like “This playlist is empty; go home to find the playlist just for you.”

Consequences for Modded App Users

The timing of this move is crucial, as it coincides with the imminent release of Spotify Wrapped 2024, where the streaming giant presents users with personalized insights into their year in music, including top songs, favorite artists, and albums. For those relying on modified apps, missing out on this feature is just one of the consequences. Users of these apps are also at risk of having their accounts permanently banned.

Reactions and Subscription Offers

Spotify's crackdown has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, with many users frustrated by the sudden disruption. While the platform remains free to use, certain features like offline listening and high-quality streaming require a paid subscription. Spotify continues to offer various subscription plans, including an attractive deal for new and returning users: three months of Premium access for just Rs. 59.

This move is not unique to Spotify; using modified apps carries significant risks beyond just losing access to Wrapped. With the rise of cybercrimes, modded apps can expose users to threats like personal data theft and financial fraud. It's always recommended to stick to official versions to ensure security.

When does Spotify Wrapped Drop?

As for the Spotify Wrapped 2024 release, Spotify has not yet announced an official date, but based on past years, it's expected to arrive in late November or early December. Last year, the feature dropped on November 29, and previous years have seen similar late-November or early-December releases. Wrapped offers a fun and unique look at users' music journeys, from their most-streamed tracks to quirky data about their listening preferences, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year for music fans.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 20:12 IST
