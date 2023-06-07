Steal deal! Get a massive 53% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a flagship device packed with impressive features. It is quite expensive, but now Galaxy S20 FE price has been cut by an enormous amount, making it affordable for everyone. Let's delve into the details of this price cut and explore the value it brings to potential buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a large 6.4-inch O-Infinity Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a powerful 865G Octa-Core processor. The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 12MP (Dual Pixel) main camera, 8MP OIS Tele Camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide lens. With its 4,500 mAh battery and fast wireless charging, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers long-lasting performance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is Rs. 74999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 34,999, which means you get a massive 53% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Other offers

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards can enjoy a flat 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 for non-EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent instant discount available for Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions.

The Advantages of Trading In Your Old Smartphone

Trading in your old smartphone when buying a new one has several benefits. Firstly, you can get the new phone at a lower price, saving you money. Secondly, instead of keeping your old device at home, someone else can make use of it. Lastly, by trading it in, you contribute to reducing e-waste and thereby lessen your environmental impact.