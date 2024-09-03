 TCS joins hands with Google Cloud to launch AI-powered cybersecurity solutions | Tech News
TCS Secure Cloud Foundation leverages Google Cloud's robust security solutions to strengthen the cloud security posture of businesses across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 15:11 IST
Over the past decade, TCS and Google Cloud have collaborated to help global enterprises transform their businesses through cloud technology. (REUTERS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to introduce two cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions--TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation.

According to TCS, these solutions are designed to enhance the threat detection and response capabilities of businesses across various industries, even in non-cloud environments, helping TCS customers build secure, future-ready enterprises.

The TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, powered by Google's Security Operations platform, enables security teams to reduce the time needed to detect and respond to cyber threats.

By combining Google Cloud's advanced threat detection capabilities with TCS's contextual knowledge, the solution offers continuous security monitoring and round-the-clock response, significantly improving cyber resilience.

The TCS Secure Cloud Foundation leverages Google Cloud's robust security solutions to strengthen the cloud security posture of businesses across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments.

By embedding security and compliance guardrails throughout the DevSecOps lifecycle, the solution ensures comprehensive security and governance.

It utilises AI, machine learning, and automation to continuously monitor risks, identify deviations, and recommend remedial actions, thereby enhancing the overall security framework.

Ganesa Subramanian, VP and Global Head, Cybersecurity Business Group, TCS, said, "Businesses are rapidly transforming, and they must secure their transformation journey to grow with confidence. The rise of generative AI further underscores the need to modernise cybersecurity and strengthen cyber resilience."

He said, "This partnership brings together the best of capabilities, contextual knowledge, and accelerators from TCS and Google Cloud to holistically protect the digital estates of enterprise customers, to help them be future-ready, cyber-resilient businesses."

TCS has already successfully deployed these solutions for several clients, including a global bank headquartered in Germany.

The Secure Cloud Foundation solution assisted the bank in automating, identifying, and deploying over 800 security policies during build-time and runtime, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Nidhi Srivastava, Vice President and Executive Champion for Google Cloud, TCS, said, "TCS' expanded partnership with Google Cloud provides two unique, AI-powered, cross-industry, enterprise solutions--the TCS Managed Detection and Response Solution and the TCS Secure Cloud Foundation--to help our clients combat advanced cybersecurity threats."

She said, "Our deep industry knowledge, comprehensive portfolio, and ability to scale on Google Cloud enables us to rapidly create value for our customers."

Peter Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of Security Operations, Google Cloud, said, "TCS and Google Cloud have partnered for many years to help customers harness the power of the cloud and AI to grow and transform their businesses."

He added, "The integration of Google Security Operations into TCS MDR and Secure Cloud Foundation solutions is a natural evolution of this partnership; enabling TCS and their customers to leverage Google SecOps planet-level scalability, searchability, integrated and AI-assisted investigation and response workflows, and applied Mandiant Threat Intelligence. Together, we can help customer organisations dramatically improve their security posture and ability to respond to threats in real-time."

Over the past decade, TCS and Google Cloud have collaborated to help global enterprises transform their businesses through cloud technology.

This new phase of their partnership focuses on leveraging Google Cloud's AI-powered security portfolio across threat intelligence, security operations, and cloud security. The collaboration aims to offer tailored solutions at a global scale while ensuring local compliance with regulatory standards.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 15:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets