Tinder rolls out AI-powered photo selector to help you pick best images for your profile

Tinder has launched a new feature that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help users choose images for their dating profiles. This tool, named Photo Selector, utilises facial recognition technology and requires users to take a selfie, allowing the app to access photos on their smartphone. The AI then suggests up to 27 photos intended to make a strong first impression.

Users Demand for AI Photo Selector

According to Tinder, there is significant demand for this feature. A survey conducted by the dating app found that 68% of users believe an AI-powered photo selector would be helpful. Additionally, 52% of users reported difficulty in selecting profile images. Tinder aims to address these challenges with Photo Selector by excluding photos with multiple faces and those that violate its guidelines, such as images containing nudity or drugs. The tool also curates a diverse selection of photos based on factors like lighting and composition, which are known to perform well on the platform.

AI's Role in Enhancing User Experience

Tinder's incorporation of AI into its user experience is not new. The app introduced the "Are You Sure?" feature in 2021, which detects potentially harmful or inappropriate language in opening messages and prompts users to reconsider before sending. Additionally, the "Does this bother you?" tool identifies potentially offensive language in messages and asks recipients if they want to report it.

AI Features Across Dating Apps

Tinder is not alone in using AI to enhance its platform. Bumble, another popular dating app, developed the Private Detector tool, which uses AI to recognize and blur nude images. Earlier this year, Bumble's founder and former CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd discussed the potential for an AI concierge to coach users on better communication skills. She even envisions a future where AI concierges could interact with each other to find matches for users, eliminating the need for individuals to converse with numerous potential matches.

The introduction of AI-powered tools in dating apps comes at a time when many users express frustration with online dating. A 2023 survey by Pew Research Center revealed that 46% of Americans have had somewhat or very negative experiences with online dating. These AI innovations aim to address such concerns by improving user experiences and making the dating process more efficient and enjoyable.

