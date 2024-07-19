 Tinder rolls out AI-powered photo selector to help you pick best images for your profile | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Tinder rolls out AI-powered photo selector to help you pick best images for your profile

Tinder rolls out AI-powered photo selector to help you pick best images for your profile

Tinder introduces Photo Selector, an AI-powered tool designed to help users select optimal images for their dating profiles. By using facial recognition and advanced image analysis, this feature aims to improve the user experience and make profile selection easier.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 19 2024, 06:57 IST
Tinder rolls out AI-powered photo selector to help you pick best images for your profile
Tinder's new Photo Selector feature leverages AI to assist users in choosing the best images for their profiles. (Unsplash)

Tinder has launched a new feature that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help users choose images for their dating profiles. This tool, named Photo Selector, utilises facial recognition technology and requires users to take a selfie, allowing the app to access photos on their smartphone. The AI then suggests up to 27 photos intended to make a strong first impression.

Also Read: Tencent's Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact' Foe's Release

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

Users Demand for AI Photo Selector

According to Tinder, there is significant demand for this feature. A survey conducted by the dating app found that 68% of users believe an AI-powered photo selector would be helpful. Additionally, 52% of users reported difficulty in selecting profile images. Tinder aims to address these challenges with Photo Selector by excluding photos with multiple faces and those that violate its guidelines, such as images containing nudity or drugs. The tool also curates a diverse selection of photos based on factors like lighting and composition, which are known to perform well on the platform.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AI's Role in Enhancing User Experience

Tinder's incorporation of AI into its user experience is not new. The app introduced the "Are You Sure?" feature in 2021, which detects potentially harmful or inappropriate language in opening messages and prompts users to reconsider before sending. Additionally, the "Does this bother you?" tool identifies potentially offensive language in messages and asks recipients if they want to report it.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence not trained via stolen YouTube content, iPhone

AI Features Across Dating Apps

Tinder is not alone in using AI to enhance its platform. Bumble, another popular dating app, developed the Private Detector tool, which uses AI to recognize and blur nude images. Earlier this year, Bumble's founder and former CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd discussed the potential for an AI concierge to coach users on better communication skills. She even envisions a future where AI concierges could interact with each other to find matches for users, eliminating the need for individuals to converse with numerous potential matches.

Also Read: 9 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescope

The introduction of AI-powered tools in dating apps comes at a time when many users express frustration with online dating. A 2023 survey by Pew Research Center revealed that 46% of Americans have had somewhat or very negative experiences with online dating. These AI innovations aim to address such concerns by improving user experiences and making the dating process more efficient and enjoyable.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 06:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: flipkart goat sale 2024 announced: check dates, bank discounts, best offers and more amazon prime day sale vs flipkart goat sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones iphone 16 launch expected to make big money for apple; over 90 million latest iphone units to be shipped in 2024 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others whatsapp rolls out new favourite feature for calls and chats, here’s how you can use it samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in india: tm roh nasa chandra x-ray observatory and james webb space telescope capture stunning images of orion nebula, ngc 3627 and more bsnl prepaid recharge plans full list; check which is best for you mukesh ambani offering free reliance jio recharge to celebrate son’s wedding? know the truth here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Prime Day

iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets