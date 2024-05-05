Top 5 payment apps for secure and simplified payments: Google Pay, PhonePe and more

Paytm, the financial technology company led by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has had a disastrous 2024. While the company was stopped from onboarding new customers a couple of years ago, it has been instructed by the Reserve Bank of India to stop all wallet-related services. Although it has recently been allowed to operate as a third-party UPI provider, Paytm users have already been looking for alternatives. So, if you're among them, then check out the top 5 payment apps for carrying out secure and simplified payments among the likes of Google Pay, PhonePe and more.

Top 5 apps for carrying out secure and simplified payments

1. Google Pay - Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly. A recent feature that sets Google Pay apart is its instant loan offering. Users can now avail instant loans ranging from ₹10,000 to up to ₹8 lakhs. This feature, combined with the ease of use, security, and rewarding cashback offers, makes Google Pay a comprehensive and user-friendly payment app.

2. Amazon Pay - Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely. They even partner with services like Uber, where Amazon Prime subscribers can receive 5% cashback on each ride – 4% towards the Uber Cash balance and the rest as 1% Amazon cashback. Users can therefore save money on their daily commute.

3. PhonePe - PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. Manage everyday bills with ease, conveniently recharging your mobile phone, paying utility bills, and even booking gas cylinders – all from the comfort of the app. Planning a trip? PhonePe has you covered too. Recharge your FASTag for seamless toll payments, plan your Delhi Metro commute with a smart card recharge, or book a ticket on the Airport Express line directly within the app.

4. MobiKwik - MobiKwik offers a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions including MobiKwik Wallet, which enables a wide range of transactions from recharges to bill payments and online shopping. The app's all-new Pocket UPI lets you make highly secure UPI transactions through your MobiKwik Wallet balance without exposing the bank account. Pocket UPI is not only convenient but also declutters bank statements by getting rid of petty and recurring expenses. Users can then keep their official bank statements clear and organised, making it easier to track larger financial goals.

5. BharatPe - While BharatPe primarily caters to merchants and small businesses for processing UPI payments, consumers can also benefit from its convenience. BharatPe ventured into the ‘Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) space with the launch of PostPe, which provides lending options not just for large purchases, but also for small-ticket transactions.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!