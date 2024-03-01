Total solar eclipse 2024: Know when and where to witness this rare celestial event

Get ready to witness the total solar eclipse that graces North America on April 8, marking the last occurrence until 2044. This celestial spectacle will blanket the sky for the first time since 2017. If you're not in the path of totality, act fast to secure accommodations and plan your journey to a prime viewing spot.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon comes between Earth and the sun, momentarily casting darkness on a sunny day. The degree of coverage depends on your location, with totality offering a complete sun blockage. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view, according to NASA. A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to study the Sun's corona, which is not visible on other days due to the much brighter solar surface.

Total Solar Eclipse: When and Where to Watch

Scheduled for Monday, April 8, the Great American Eclipse will commence on the Mexican Pacific coast at 11:07 a.m. PT/2:07 p.m. ET, travelling across the US and Canada. Delta Airlines even offers special eclipse-viewing flights, with additional routes added recently, according to a report by CNET.

Don't worry if you can't snag a seat on one of these flights; there are other options to witness this rare event. The eclipse's path will span from the Pacific coast of Mexico to the Canadian Eastern coast, crossing various states along the way.

Total Solar Eclipse: Prime Viewing Locations

For the best experience, choose a location within the eclipse's path. Hotel availability is dwindling, and prices are soaring, so act quickly to secure your spot. In cities like Rochester, and New York, hotel rates are reaching over $1000 per night as demand surges.

Total Solar Eclipse: Eye Safety Measures

Remember to prioritise eye safety during the eclipse. Avoid looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection, and never use cameras, binoculars, or telescopes without a certified solar filter. Warby Parker stores are offering free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses until the event.

If you plan to capture the eclipse, attach a certified solar filter to your camera for eye protection and stunning photos. With the eclipse approaching, now is the time to plan your experience and ensure a safe and unforgettable viewing.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bill Gates praises Indian Innovation! Gates feels that India has made rapid strides in Digital Public Infrastucture and there has been a lot of improvement in key areas. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Microsoft startup aims to build AI software! Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. Read more here.

Gemini gets Calendar access! Google's AI chatbot can now perform several tasks for you including creating an event or reviewing the upcoming events of the day. Know how to use it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!