 Total solar eclipse 2024: Know when and where to witness this rare celestial event
Total solar eclipse 2024: Know when and where to witness this rare celestial event

Prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8! Discover where to witness this rare event, secure accommodations, and ensure eye safety with essential tips.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 17:42 IST
Celestial events in March 2024: From Lunar Eclipse to Equinox, list of upcoming skywatching events
Total solar eclipse
1/7 March 2024 promises an exciting month for northern hemisphere stargazers as spring unveils a series of celestial wonders. This month-long spectacle invites astronomy enthusiasts to explore the cosmos with their telescopes, revealing a stunning array of cosmic phenomena. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/7 Super New Moon: On March 10, 2024, experience the Super New Moon, where the moon perfectly aligns with the Earth and the Sun. This creates an invisible shadowed side, resulting in ideal stargazing conditions with an exceptionally dark night sky, allowing celestial objects to shine brightly. (Pixabay)
Total solar eclipse
3/7 March Equinox: Marking the onset of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, the March Equinox on March 20 symbolizes balance with equal day and night lengths. It signifies a time of transition in nature, inviting observers to witness the celestial spectacle. (unsplash )
Total solar eclipse
4/7 Don't miss the chance to observe Mercury on March 24, as it reaches its greatest elongation east, appearing farthest from the Sun. This rare event occurs approximately every four months, offering a brief window to witness the elusive planet shining brightly in the evening sky. (pixabay)
image caption
5/7 Worm Moon: On March 25, the Worm Moon graces the night sky, marking the onset of spring and the emergence of earthworms. This Full Moon holds cultural significance, signifying the changing of seasons and inspiring regional traditions. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:  March 24/25 brings the first eclipse of 2024, a penumbral lunar eclipse coinciding with the Worm Moon. Characterized by a darker hue than a typical Full Moon, this subtle astronomical event results from an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. (ANI)
Total solar eclipse
7/7 Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks: Witness Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in the night sky throughout March and into April. Approaching its closest point to the Sun, perihelion, this periodic comet promises a bright and visible display. With a telescope, observers can easily spot this comet, which last graced Earth's view in 1954 with a remarkable 71-year orbital period. (NASA/Rolando Ligustri)
Total solar eclipse
View all Images
Get ready for the rare total solar eclipse on April 8 in North America. (Unsplash)

Get ready to witness the total solar eclipse that graces North America on April 8, marking the last occurrence until 2044. This celestial spectacle will blanket the sky for the first time since 2017. If you're not in the path of totality, act fast to secure accommodations and plan your journey to a prime viewing spot.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon comes between Earth and the sun, momentarily casting darkness on a sunny day. The degree of coverage depends on your location, with totality offering a complete sun blockage. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view, according to NASA. A total solar eclipse presents a unique opportunity to study the Sun's corona, which is not visible on other days due to the much brighter solar surface.

Total Solar Eclipse: When and Where to Watch

Scheduled for Monday, April 8, the Great American Eclipse will commence on the Mexican Pacific coast at 11:07 a.m. PT/2:07 p.m. ET, travelling across the US and Canada. Delta Airlines even offers special eclipse-viewing flights, with additional routes added recently, according to a report by CNET.

Don't worry if you can't snag a seat on one of these flights; there are other options to witness this rare event. The eclipse's path will span from the Pacific coast of Mexico to the Canadian Eastern coast, crossing various states along the way.

Total Solar Eclipse: Prime Viewing Locations

For the best experience, choose a location within the eclipse's path. Hotel availability is dwindling, and prices are soaring, so act quickly to secure your spot. In cities like Rochester, and New York, hotel rates are reaching over $1000 per night as demand surges.

Total Solar Eclipse: Eye Safety Measures

Remember to prioritise eye safety during the eclipse. Avoid looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection, and never use cameras, binoculars, or telescopes without a certified solar filter. Warby Parker stores are offering free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses until the event.

If you plan to capture the eclipse, attach a certified solar filter to your camera for eye protection and stunning photos. With the eclipse approaching, now is the time to plan your experience and ensure a safe and unforgettable viewing.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 17:42 IST
