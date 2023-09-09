Home Tech News UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2240 jobs and get ready with 3 prep apps

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 2240 jobs and get ready with 3 prep apps

UPPSC is hiring 2240 Staff Nurses. Learn how to apply and discover three helpful apps for exam preparation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 17:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announces 2240 staff nurse jobs. (Pexels)
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announces 2240 staff nurse jobs. (Pexels)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced job openings for 2240 Staff Nurse positions. They are looking for both men and women to join as Group B, non-officer nurses. To apply, go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

You can register for this job opportunity until September 21, 2023. To be eligible, you should be at least 21 years old but no older than 40 years, according to the Times Now report.

If you are a male applicant, you need to have completed your 10+2 education with a science background, a diploma in nursing (general nursing and midwifery/psychiatry), or a BSc in nursing.

For female applicants, having completed 10+2 with a science background and a diploma in nursing (general nursing and midwifery) or a BSc degree is required. The selection process includes preliminary and main exams, document verification, and a medical examination.

The salary for UPPSC Staff Nurses varies from 44,900 to 1,42,400, depending on the specific job. Make sure to read the notification before applying. Here's how you can apply:

Steps to Apply for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023:

1. Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on the "recruitment" option on the homepage

3. Find and click on the "UPPSC Staff Nurse" link

4. Register and complete the form

5. Pay the fees and upload the necessary documents

6. Submit your application and download it

7. Print a copy for your records

If you are getting ready for the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam, consider using these three helpful apps:

1. EduGorilla

This app provides study materials, including video lessons, practice tests, and previous year's papers for the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam. It also covers current affairs, which is crucial for the general knowledge section.

2. PrepSure

This app offers a vast collection of questions and answers for the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam. It includes a test analysis section to track your progress and identify areas where you need improvement.

3. Unacademy

Unacademy offers live classes and video lectures on various topics relevant to the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam. It also features practice tests to assess your knowledge and pinpoint areas for improvement.

Use these resources to prepare effectively for the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam and increase your chances of success.

