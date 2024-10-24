WhatsApp now lets you save and manage contacts directly on app, web, and windows; Here’s how

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to save phone numbers directly within the app, eliminating the need to use the phone's address book for managing contacts. This update also extends to WhatsApp Web and Windows, enabling users to add and manage contacts across multiple devices.

How to Save Contacts Within WhatsApp

With the latest update, users can now save new phone numbers directly to WhatsApp. There is also an option to sync the contact with the phone, ensuring it gets stored on the device. This functionality allows users to message contacts saved on WhatsApp, even if they switch devices or experience data loss. Saved contacts will be recoverable if a user loses their phone or transitions to a new device.

To protect user information, WhatsApp employs an encrypted storage system known as Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS). This system encrypts the contacts and makes them accessible only to the user.

For those managing multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device, this update enables customization of contact lists for different accounts, such as separating work and personal contacts. Additionally, WhatsApp plans to introduce the ability to manage and save contacts using usernames, enhancing privacy since users won't need to share their phone numbers when communicating with others on the platform.

Manage Contacts on WhatsApp Web and Windows

WhatsApp also expands contact management capabilities to its Web and Windows applications. Previously, users could only add and manage contacts through their mobile devices. With this update, users will be able to save new numbers and manage contacts directly from WhatsApp Web and Windows.

WhatsApp has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout of these features, but they are expected to be available to all users in the near future.