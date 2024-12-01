Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp to introduce QR code feature for easier channel sharing and promotion soon

WhatsApp to introduce QR code feature for easier channel sharing and promotion soon

WhatsApp is set to improve Channel sharing by introducing QR code generation, making it easier for users to promote their channels and reach a wider audience.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 01 2024, 17:00 IST
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
WhatsApp
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp is likely to introduce a QR code feature to simplify sharing and promoting Channels for all users. (Pexels)

WhatsApp is working on expanding its Channels feature to make it easier for users to promote and share their content. Launched over a year ago, Channels enable users to broadcast information to a wide audience. Initially aimed at celebrities and large brands, the feature has since been opened to anyone, allowing users to create and manage their own channels. While WhatsApp users can currently share their channels using a link, the platform is now adding more advanced sharing options, including the ability to generate QR codes.

WhatsApp Beta Testers Get Access to QR Codes

According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta testers have started receiving access to the new QR code generation tool in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.25.7 for Android. Although this feature was spotted in an earlier beta version (2.24.22.20) last month, it wasn't available to a broad group of testers at the time. However, the feature is now being rolled out to a larger user base.

Also read: Ed Sheeran announces 2025 India tour: Dates, cities, ticket pre-booking, and exclusive offers revealed

Though some users, including the writer of the report, still don't see the QR code option in the latest beta version (v2.24.25.12), its continued development suggests that it could be launched in the stable version soon. The feature has also been seen in the iOS version of WhatsApp beta, indicating that it will likely be available to all users in the near future. The exact timeline for the feature's release remains unclear, but its arrival seems imminent.

Also read: Retired man from Mumbai 'invests' 11.1 crore online to get richer. Scammed

Recent WhatsApp Updates

In addition to improvements to Channel sharing, recent WhatsApp beta updates have focused on enhancing media sharing. A recent beta introduced a new Gallery option in the chat text box, replacing the Camera shortcut. Another update further refined this feature by adding both the Camera and Gallery shortcuts. The stable version of WhatsApp has also introduced new tools such as the Lists feature, which helps users organize conversations with presets and custom filters. This month, WhatsApp also launched voice transcriptions, marking a busy period for the app.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 17:00 IST
