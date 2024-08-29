 Wordle answer for August 29: Solve it in a go! Check hints, clues and answer to the puzzle | Tech News
Wordle answer for August 29: Want to get the Wordle answer right on the first attempt? Check out Wordle hints, clues and answer and solve it in a flash.

By: HT TECH
Aug 29 2024, 07:48 IST
Wordle answer for August 29: Did you manage to crack yesterday's Wordle? If not, you're in good company. The August 29 puzzle presented a real challenge, with the answer being LITHE—a term meaning "Thin, supple, and graceful," mostly used to describe a person. Thankfully, today's Wordle is less daunting. It's a straightforward word that shouldn't pose much of a challenge, particularly for experienced players. However, if you find yourself stuck, take a look at the hints, clues, and the Wordle answer for August 29 to help you out.

What is Wordle?

Created by Josh Wardle and published daily by the New York Times, Wordle is a word puzzle game where players are presented with a 5x6 grid of empty squares. The goal is to guess a five-letter word by entering letters into the grid, with each attempt revealing how close you are to the correct answer. Unlike traditional crossword puzzles, Wordle offers no hints, requiring players to rely on their deductive skills to solve the puzzle. Players have six chances to guess the word correctly, with boxes turning green when the correct letter is placed in the right position.

Wordle today hints: Wordle answer for August 29

Before delving into Wordle clues, it is important to have a calm mind and a thought-out strategy to solve the puzzle. Before guessing the word itself, players are advised to get the letters right and then place them to form a meaningful word. Check out Wordle clues below.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter F.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter L.

3. There is a vowel in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a synonym of fail.

That's all the help we can give. The last hint was a strong one. Hopefully, it'll lead you to the answer. If not, the solution is right below.

Wordle answer for August 29

WARNING! This is your last chance to go back and guess the Wordle answer! But if you're on your last attempt, then check out the Wordle answer for August 29 below.

The answer for Wordle today is Flunk. It refers to “fail to reach the required standard in,” according to Google.

Congratulations! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 07:48 IST
