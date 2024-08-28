 Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline | Gaming News
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here's what we know about the launch timeline

PS5 Pro is still expected to launch later this year, per industry insiders. And, here's what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Aug 28 2024, 12:28 IST
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
PS5 Pro is expected to allow for a true 4K 60fps gaming experience. (Sony)

Is PS5 Pro Coming in 2024 or 2025? This is a question troubling many PlayStation gamers now that they have had the same hardware for almost four years. However, recent key details about the console have emerged, indicating that the PS5 Pro launch is set for 2024. We may also see a new Sony State of Play event in a few weeks.

PS5 Pro to Launch in 2024?

Discussing the PS5 Pro on his show, Game Mess Mornings, gamers reporter Jeff Grubb mentioned that the PS5 Pro is still expected to release later this year. "This thing is still coming out this year. More recently, what I have heard is there is probably going to be a State of Play, not a Showcase by the end of September,” Grubb said.

That said, it isn't certain if the console will be announced at the mentioned State of Play event, or if Sony will conduct a separate event for it.

How Much Could PS5 Pro Cost?

PS5 Pro is expected to feature a significantly more powerful graphics unit and push for 8K and full-fledged 4K 60fps gaming without compromises. Also it is expected to have a CPU that is the same as the current PS5 but will be clocked higher—at 3.85GHz. This means it could be about 10% faster than the current model. 

This is likely to drive the price upwards to around $600, or even $700. In India, the PS5 currently retails for 54,990, and it will be interesting to see how Sony prices the consoles in the country, considering it is highly price-sensitive and receptive to sale prices.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 12:28 IST
